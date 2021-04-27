Decker on board if Lions take OL in first round: 'I'd love it'

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season but was the Outland Trophy Winner and Associated Press Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He allowed just one sack combined in 2018 and 2019 in 1,376 snaps.

Slater is the No. 7 overall prospect in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the top 50 players in the draft. He's the best offensive tackle on that list. Like Sewell, Slater opted out of the 2020 season, but in a full season in 2019 he allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit, and five hurries, totaling just six pressures in 11 games started at left tackle. He played both left and right tackle at Northwestern, so he's got some position flexibility. He started 37 games total in his college career.

Overall, this is a terrific class of offensive linemen in the draft. In his annual prospect rankings, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has 15 tackles with at least a third-round grade in this draft, so even if Holmes passes on one Thursday, there's an opportunity to double back in Day 2 and get an impact player. Brugler has at least a third-round grade on 11 guards and six centers as well.

This is a good draft for offensive linemen, and while it's not at the top of the need list for the Lions, having a deep and talented offensive line just seems to make everything so much easier on that side of the ball.

Count Decker in that crowd who'd like to see the Lions add at least one more player to the room to solidify that unit heading into 2021.