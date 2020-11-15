O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford back to his normal routine

"Whether you're winning a bunch of games or losing a bunch of games, the NFL season is a marathon," he said in his weekly media interview. "It's something I noticed coming in as a young player.

"You learn quickly, and understand that all the college teams are getting ready for their bowl games and we're just kind of turning the corner – getting ready for the second half.

"It's a grind. It's a marathon. We all know it. We still have a lot of football left, but we have to start playing well."

With a 3-5 record and a two-game losing streak, the Lions have to start putting wins together to make to make it four playoff appearances in 10 years.

Random Thoughts:

Lions' job one – protect QB: Washington's pass rush is a tougher test than what the Lions faced two weeks ago, when the Colts sacked Stafford five times. The Colts have 20 sacks. Washington has 27, fourth most in the league, and seven of their players have at least two sacks.

Washington has five defensive linemen whom they've drafted in the first round, starting with Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. They've taken one in the first round in each of the last four years: Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, Montez Sweat and Chase Young.