NOTEBOOK: Peterson to face another former team this week

PLAYOFF PRECENTAGE

Teams that have started the season 4-5 have made the playoffs 16.7 percent of the time (28 of 168) since 1990, per NFL Media Research. Teams that start 3-6 see that percentage fall all the way to 2.9 percent (4 of 140).

This is obviously a big game for the Lions to get back in the NFC playoff hunt.

TALIB DEBUT

Aqib Talib will make his broadcasting debut this weekend as the color commentator on FOX for Detroit's Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

Talib spent part of the 2012 season and all of the 2013 season with the New England Patriots when Patricia was the team's defensive coordinator. He was a Pro Bowler for the Patriots in 2013.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for it. I can't wait to get caught up with him when we do our production meeting here," Patricia said this week. "Talib – he's by far one of the most favorite guys that I've coached. Competitive, tough, great personality, all of it, super smart, I mean this guy is – he's on top of it.

"Talib walked in the door and everything changed. It was great. We were able to do a lot more things. He'd walk into my office every Tuesday and be like, 'Hey, I'm taking this guy, and you figure out the rest of it.' And I'd be like, 'Perfect.' You know? It was always their best guy, like he always wanted to cover their best guy – he was that competitive. You love to be around a guy like that."

EXTRA POINT

The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016 (finished 9-7).

Through the first eight games of the 2016 season, quarterback Matthew Stafford had a 4-4 record and was averaging 269.3 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.