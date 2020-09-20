O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Peterson off and running

Stafford, focus: He went right back to work, as he always does, after the interception last week that put the Bears in position to score what stood up as the winning touchdown.

The pick had no effect on him in directing the final drive, and it won't linger in today's game against the Packers.

"No ... not on my mind," Stafford said when asked about the ability to put plays behind him that he has shown throughout his career.

"Obviously, I can't let it happen. I've been playing this game for a long time. I get the ball in my hands late in the game, I know my guys trust me. I've got to make good decisions with it.

"Not try to do too much. Just keep it going. I knew it would be a crunch-time moment where we needed to drive down and give ourselves a chance.

"We did that, but just didn't come away with it."

Random Thoughts:

Key matchup – defense: Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams will be a tough test for the Lions' young cornerbacks – rookie Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye, whose stock is rising in his second season.

Adams had 14 catches on 17 targets for 156 yards and two TDs in last week's win over the Vikings.

"He's got a tremendous skill set," said Lions head coach Matt Patricia. "And along with just an absolute, 100-percent being on the same page with the quarterback.

"Any young corner, when they're playing great receivers, first and foremost is making sure you trust your technique and not go outside the things that you've been practicing – the things that you know you do well."

Key matchup, offense: The Smith Brothers – Za'Darius and Preston – are unrelated but meet often at the quarterback. Keeping them off Stafford is a key. The Vikings put up 24 points – three TDs and three two-point conversions – in the fourth quarter of last week's 43-34 loss to the Packers.