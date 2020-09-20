5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

PETERSON ENCORE

Running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 93 yards and racked up 114 total scrimmage yards in his Lions debut last week. His 93 yards were the most in NFL history by a player age 35 or older making his debut with a new team. It's also the most yards in a Lions debut by a player not drafted by the team.

The Lions rushed for 138 yards as a team with a 4.8 average per carry. They had a number of explosive runs and currently rank 10th in the NFL in rushing heading into the second week of the season.

Peterson led Detroit's backfield with 14 carries, double the amount of the next back (Kerryon Johnson). Detroit will continue to mix up the carries, but they'll also feed the hot hand, which last week was Peterson. Peterson needs 25 rushing yards in his 20th career meeting against the Packers today to total 2,000 yards for his career against the Packers. Something tells me he'll hit that mark.

SMITH BROTHERS

They're not really brothers, but Za'Darius and Preston Smith have taken on the title ever since signing with Green Bay last offseason. The two do interviews together and have formed quite the duo on the edges of the Packers' defensive front. Za'Darius had 13.5 sacks last season and Preston had 12.