O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Hockenson can help Lions in the red zone

He's looking forward to his first preseason game, and what he might contribute in the long haul in the red zone.

"It's going to be cool, being at Ford Field," Hockenson said. "It's going to be a lot of fun, just being in that environment with all the fans.

"But like I said, it's just another day that we've got to get better. We're going to do everything we can to get better than Wednesday. That's the goal."

He was asked about the comfort level he has shown in camp in the red zone.

"The red zone is a lot of fun," he said. "We talk about 'points or nothing.' We want to get into the end zone and finish off the drive right. Going in there, it's obviously condensed space. There are a lot of things you can do.

"There are a lot of one-on-one matchups. Especially in this league, there's a lot of man (coverage) down there. There's some zone, but not as much."

"It's a lot of fun trying to win at the line, win in the end zone – making a play."

Smooth operation: Patricia is excited about the start of the preseason, but he wants his team to be in control. There's a heavy rotation of players, and many are new to the Lions' systems.

"That's a big evaluation for us as we get into it – the operation of game day," Patricia said. "None of us have done that in quite a long time, whether you're a player or coach. There'll be a lot of things that come up. We'll have to try to get ahead of as many of them as we can."