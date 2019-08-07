training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Aug 07, 2019 at 04:34 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Gameday setting: Wednesday's final joint practice with the Patriots was a walkthrough of sorts to help prepare for tomorrow's first preseason game of the year for both clubs. Both teams worked through substitution packages and getting different personnel groupings for offense, defense and special teams on and off the field. It's been awhile since the teams have played in a game, and sometimes it takes a bit in the preseason to get the operation running smoothly. – Tim Twentyman

Welcome back for Powell: It was a positive sign that wide receiver Brandon Powell was back at practice after limping off the field on Tuesday with what appeared to be a leg injury. As the training and medical staff tended to him, teammates including Kerryon Johnson and Matthew Stafford walked over to check on him. As a rookie Powell showed promise as a slot receiver and return man, and he's had some snaps at running back in camp. – Mike O'Hara

Defensive snaps: Miles Killebrew has been a core special teamer for the Lions for a couple seasons now, but don't be surprised to see him on defense early Thursday night. Killebrew didn't play a single snap on defense last year while transitioning from safety to linebacker. With Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones still sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough as they rehab injuries, Killebrew was playing with the first-team defense. – Tim Twentyman

Brady & Stafford: I don't expect to see much of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford Thursday evening, if we see them at all. Brian Hoyer took the first rep for the Patriots' offense in the walkthrough. Stafford took one snap and then gave way to backup Tom Savage. – Tim Twentyman

Detroit Lions 2019 Training Camp Day 11 photos

View photos from Day 11 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Robert Prince during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Robert Prince during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) intercepts a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) intercepts a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) and Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) and Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) celebrates blocking a punt during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) celebrates blocking a punt during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) celebrates a blocked punt by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) celebrates a blocked punt by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and the linebackers during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and the linebackers during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a one-handed catch off the jugs machine during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a one-handed catch off the jugs machine during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Double duty: The first man back to return both punts and kickoffs Wednesday was Jamal Agnew, who only played six games last year due to a knee injury. The former All-Pro return man is fun to watch in the open field. He's healthy, and has said he's eager to return to his 2017 form. – Tim Twentyman

Always working: Not a Lions observation, but it's fun to watch Tom Brady practice. He didn't take part in any reps in the walkthrough, but was still working with trainers as he had the other field all to himself. He was running sprints and doing some work with a resistance band. Even in year 20, he finds a way to maximize his practice time. – Tim Twentyman

