TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Gameday setting: Wednesday's final joint practice with the Patriots was a walkthrough of sorts to help prepare for tomorrow's first preseason game of the year for both clubs. Both teams worked through substitution packages and getting different personnel groupings for offense, defense and special teams on and off the field. It's been awhile since the teams have played in a game, and sometimes it takes a bit in the preseason to get the operation running smoothly. – Tim Twentyman
Welcome back for Powell: It was a positive sign that wide receiver Brandon Powell was back at practice after limping off the field on Tuesday with what appeared to be a leg injury. As the training and medical staff tended to him, teammates including Kerryon Johnson and Matthew Stafford walked over to check on him. As a rookie Powell showed promise as a slot receiver and return man, and he's had some snaps at running back in camp. – Mike O'Hara
Defensive snaps: Miles Killebrew has been a core special teamer for the Lions for a couple seasons now, but don't be surprised to see him on defense early Thursday night. Killebrew didn't play a single snap on defense last year while transitioning from safety to linebacker. With Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones still sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough as they rehab injuries, Killebrew was playing with the first-team defense. – Tim Twentyman
Brady & Stafford: I don't expect to see much of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford Thursday evening, if we see them at all. Brian Hoyer took the first rep for the Patriots' offense in the walkthrough. Stafford took one snap and then gave way to backup Tom Savage. – Tim Twentyman
Double duty: The first man back to return both punts and kickoffs Wednesday was Jamal Agnew, who only played six games last year due to a knee injury. The former All-Pro return man is fun to watch in the open field. He's healthy, and has said he's eager to return to his 2017 form. – Tim Twentyman
Always working: Not a Lions observation, but it's fun to watch Tom Brady practice. He didn't take part in any reps in the walkthrough, but was still working with trainers as he had the other field all to himself. He was running sprints and doing some work with a resistance band. Even in year 20, he finds a way to maximize his practice time. – Tim Twentyman