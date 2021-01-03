O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Bevell still wants to be a head coach

It's rare that interim head coaches take over good teams, and the Lions have not been good for three years. The odds were remote of turning around a team that has a three-year won-loss record of 14-32-1 going into today's game.

Bevell's audition got off to a good start with a 34-30 win over the Bears.The Lions showed some energy, which had been lacking, and the defense made key plays in the stretch – something that also had been lacking.

But after that came three losses. The Lions were competitive in a 31-24 loss to the Packers, but nothing close to that in two wipeout losses – 46-25 to the Titans and 47-7 to the Bucs.

Bevell and four of his assistants were barred from being with the team for the Bucs game because of the COVID-19 protocols.

"I would probably use the word 'helpless,' as you're just sitting, watching the game on television," is how Bevell described his emotions on gameday.

Bevell has spent 20 seasons in the NFL – 14 of them as an offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Seahawks and Lions. He knows how things work in the NFL.

As the Lions begin an offseason that promises dramatic change from top to bottom of the football operation, Bevell isn't sure where he fits – or if he fits – in the franchise's future.

"The future happens in the future," he said Friday. "If we worry about that, we can lose track.