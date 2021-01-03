5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

The regular-season finale is here, and the Detroit Lions will try to end the 2020 season on a high note today at Ford Field against division foe Minnesota.

This will be a busy offseason in Detroit with open general manager and head coaching positions, and the team would like nothing better than to head into the uncertainty of the offseason with a good taste in their mouth by beating the Vikings.

Here are five things to watch out for today:

PLAYING FOR PRIDE

While the other NFC North division game between Green Bay and Chicago has playoff implications, this matchup between the Lions and Vikings is more about pride. It's been a difficult year for both teams, but coaches and players from each side talked this week about being professionals, and how a win this week can carry some momentum into the offseason.

"I basically talked to the players (Wednesday) about the love of this game, and basically, respect for this game and what that means and what that looks like," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said this week. "I think for all of us we have a great love for this game. To echo (Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer) Zim, yes, this is the last game that you'll play, and it will stick with you for a long time. It's one that you'll remember the most, but there's still other things that we'll remember.

"As far as going out – it's what we signed up for, it's what we love to do. If you respect this game, then you'll give it everything you have. We don't know when our last opportunity is going to be to play this great game. I remember the day when it was my last opportunity – if you give me an opportunity to go play right now, I'd go play. That's how much I love this game.