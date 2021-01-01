NOTEBOOK: Ragnow talks Pro Bowl nod, throat injury

PRATER'S FUTURE

Kicker Matt Prater has been very consistent in his Lions tenure, which is why some of the uncharacteristic misses from him this season have been a head scratcher. But hey, 2020, right?

Prater is 20-for-27 kicking field goals and 36-of-38 on extra points. The seven missed field goals are the most in a season for him since 2008. He's never missed more than one extra point in any season in his career.

"For me personally, it's been frustrating," Prater said Friday of his 2020 season. "I've missed some kicks that I expect to make. Been inconsistent. I feel like I'm still hitting it strong and well, just have not been as consistent as I'd like to be."

Prater had a new holder this season and didn't get the normal reps with punter/holder Jack Fox because of lost practice time, and the fact that Fox was in a camp-long punting battle with Arryn Siposs. Prater said that isn't an excuse, and the misses are just on him, but it could have played a factor.

The good news is Prater's inconsistency this year isn't linked to leg strength. He still has plenty of that and is striking the ball well, he just wasn't as consistent as he'd like with his accuracy. It's something he'll continue to work on in the offseason.

Prater, 36, is heading into free agency this offseason.