O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 defensive tackles that could interest Lions

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown of Auburn didn't claim to rule over the entire 2020 draft when asked at the Combine earlier this year if he thought he was the best player in the draft.

Brown was content to limit his self-analysis to the side of the ball where he fits.

"I think I'm one of the top guys on defense," Brown said.

That's an accurate judgment on Brown's part.

Most draft analysts rank Brown as the top interior defensive lineman, and No. 2 among all defensive linemen behind only edge rusher Chase Young of Ohio State. There's depth on the interior, with quality prospects who also play on the edge who will be available in the later rounds.

Brown was a powerful, disruptive force and quick off the ball at Auburn. There were skills he needed to defeat constant double-team blocking schemes that teams used to try to contain him.

"Almost every snap – pass, run, it was a double-team frenzy when it came time to play us," Brown said.

Asked what his greatest skill is, Brown replied: "My ability to create knock back. Being able to get off the ball – (using) hands and feet."