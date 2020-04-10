Meet the Prospect: Kristian Fulton

Name: Kristian Fulton
Position: Cornerback
School: LSU
Ht/Wt: 6-0/197
40-yard dash: 4.46
Bench: Did not bench
Vertical: 35.5
Broad: 123.0
3-cone: 6.94
20-yard shuttle: 4.36
View photos of NFL prospect Kristian Fulton.
How he fits: The Lions traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for draft capital. To fill that void, Detroit signed veteran corners Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts. They join Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye to currently form the top four cornerbacks for the Lions. While there's some depth in Allen Park at cornerback, Trufant will be 30 in September and Roberts turns 30 in November. The Lions could use some younger depth at the position.
Fulton was suspended for the 2017 season for having someone else provide urine for a PED test. He admitted to smoking marijuana a couple days prior and didn't want a positive test. He hasn't been in any trouble since. He started all 15 games during LSU's run to the national championship last season, posting 38 tackles, an interception and leading the team with 14 pass breakups.
He's a long, press-man corner with a high ceiling. He'll likely be a late first round or Day 2 selection.
Key observations: Opposing passers had just a 40 percent completion percentage throwing at Fulton the last two seasons. He also played really well against terrific talent, holding Alabama's talented trio of wide receivers to just one catch in his coverage last season.
Fulton graded out higher (88.6) and forced incompletions at a higher rate (29.3 percent) than former teammate and second-round pick last year, Greedy Williams, according to Pro Football Focus. Fulton had the highest two-year coverage grade among power-five cornerbacks in the draft (92.0), per PFF.
What they had to say about him: "Fulton has good size for the position and he's very fluid, smart and competitive. In press coverage, he switches up his technique. He's primarily patient, but he'll occasionally land a quick two-hand jam. He lacks elite top speed and he's had some issues timing his leap on jump balls down the field.
"From off coverage, he's very aware and shows some pop out of his plant/drive. He is very aggressive in run support. He fights through blocks and is very reliable in space. Overall, Fulton has some flaws, but I'll bet on his intangibles and toughness." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
How he stacks up: Fulton comes in at No. 42 on Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 prospects in this class. Jeremiah considers him the fifth best cornerback in the draft behind Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), C.J. Henderson (Florida), Jaylon Johnson (Utah) and A.J. Terrell (Clemson).
Scouts Inc. lists him as the No. 55 overall prospect with a grade of 80 (outstanding prospect) out of 100.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks included Fulton among his Top 5 cornerbacks (fifth) available in this class.
"Fulton has the ideal size and athletic traits to thrive on the island," Brooks wrote. "He flashes Tier 1 talent, but consistency has been an issue."
What he had to say: "Just from a competitive standpoint, I felt like being in the SEC, I go up against the best receivers," Fulton said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, when asked what separates him from other corners in this class. "You can look and tell me who's put up numbers on me. I feel like that's what really separates me. I mean, like you said, it's a great cornerback class, but I don't feel like nobody's technique is as sound as mine. And I just get the job done every Saturday I feel like."