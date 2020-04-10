Meet the Prospect: Kristian Fulton

Apr 10, 2020 at 08:03 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Kristian Fulton

Position: Cornerback

School: LSU

Ht/Wt: 6-0/197

40-yard dash: 4.46

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 35.5

Broad: 123.0

3-cone: 6.94

20-yard shuttle: 4.36

Meet the Prospect: Kristian Fulton

View photos of NFL prospect Kristian Fulton.

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
1 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami wide receiver Evidence Njoku (83) and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) compete for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The pass was incomplete. LSU won 33-17. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
2 / 10

Miami wide receiver Evidence Njoku (83) and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) compete for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The pass was incomplete. LSU won 33-17. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) bobbles a pass for an incompletion under pressure from LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
3 / 10

Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) bobbles a pass for an incompletion under pressure from LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton leaves the field after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
4 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton leaves the field after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
5 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Brennan Eagles (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
6 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) waits for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs against LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
8 / 10

Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs against LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (1) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 10

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton (81) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: The Lions traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for draft capital. To fill that void, Detroit signed veteran corners Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts. They join Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye to currently form the top four cornerbacks for the Lions. While there's some depth in Allen Park at cornerback, Trufant will be 30 in September and Roberts turns 30 in November. The Lions could use some younger depth at the position.

Fulton was suspended for the 2017 season for having someone else provide urine for a PED test. He admitted to smoking marijuana a couple days prior and didn't want a positive test. He hasn't been in any trouble since. He started all 15 games during LSU's run to the national championship last season, posting 38 tackles, an interception and leading the team with 14 pass breakups.

He's a long, press-man corner with a high ceiling. He'll likely be a late first round or Day 2 selection.

Key observations: Opposing passers had just a 40 percent completion percentage throwing at Fulton the last two seasons. He also played really well against terrific talent, holding Alabama's talented trio of wide receivers to just one catch in his coverage last season.

Fulton graded out higher (88.6) and forced incompletions at a higher rate (29.3 percent) than former teammate and second-round pick last year, Greedy Williams, according to Pro Football Focus. Fulton had the highest two-year coverage grade among power-five cornerbacks in the draft (92.0), per PFF.

Related Links

What they had to say about him: "Fulton has good size for the position and he's very fluid, smart and competitive. In press coverage, he switches up his technique. He's primarily patient, but he'll occasionally land a quick two-hand jam. He lacks elite top speed and he's had some issues timing his leap on jump balls down the field.

"From off coverage, he's very aware and shows some pop out of his plant/drive. He is very aggressive in run support. He fights through blocks and is very reliable in space. Overall, Fulton has some flaws, but I'll bet on his intangibles and toughness." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

How he stacks up: Fulton comes in at No. 42 on Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 prospects in this class. Jeremiah considers him the fifth best cornerback in the draft behind Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), C.J. Henderson (Florida), Jaylon Johnson (Utah) and A.J. Terrell (Clemson).

Scouts Inc. lists him as the No. 55 overall prospect with a grade of 80 (outstanding prospect) out of 100.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks included Fulton among his Top 5 cornerbacks (fifth) available in this class.

"Fulton has the ideal size and athletic traits to thrive on the island," Brooks wrote. "He flashes Tier 1 talent, but consistency has been an issue."

What he had to say: "Just from a competitive standpoint, I felt like being in the SEC, I go up against the best receivers," Fulton said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, when asked what separates him from other corners in this class. "You can look and tell me who's put up numbers on me. I feel like that's what really separates me. I mean, like you said, it's a great cornerback class, but I don't feel like nobody's technique is as sound as mine. And I just get the job done every Saturday I feel like."

Related Content

news

Week 4 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying

Find out what the Seattle Seahawks are saying as they prepare for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

NFC NORTH: Headlines around the division

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the major headlines for all four teams in the NFC North heading into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will Lions hold Swift out until injuries heal up?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

Lions lose Tracy Walker for season with torn Achilles

The Detroit Lions confirmed Monday safety Tracy Walker is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

news

NOTEBOOK: Walker suffers potential Achilles injury in loss to Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 28-24 Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell regrets not going for one more fourth down

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings includes Campbell's regret, Goff's performance, third-down woes and fourth-down plays.

news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Hutchinson questionable for Lions-Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the first road game of the regular season and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are the key matchups to watch in Lions' first division game?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 3 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertising