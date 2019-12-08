O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What made the difference in loss to Vikings?

Q. The start: Was it a sign of what was to come that the Lions' offense went three and out on their first possession? Blough's first two passes were batted down at the line of scrimmage, and he was sacked on third down.

A. The whole offense struggled. He wasn't the only one, but he did not build on his performance in his first start on opening day. It can't be stressed enough that the Vikings were better.

The Lions finally broke through on Blough's TD pass to wide receiver Kenny Golladay on fourth down just before the two-minute warning. At least that avoided a shutout.

Q. Key play, first half: Was there one? And if there was, what was it?

A. There was a series of key plays, all strung together in the last two minutes that changed the complexion of the game. Unfortunately for the Lions, they all went against them – except for one.

Q. Game change: How could one play, or even a series of plays, change the game when the Vikings had a 17-0 lead?

A. There's no doubt that the Vikings were dominating the game. They had a 10-0 lead when the Lions got the ball after a field goal, but the Lions were driving late in the first half. Despite everything that had happened to that point, they had a chance to close the gap and make it a game in terms of the score.