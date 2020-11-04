O'HARA: No. 20 a symbol of excellence in Lions' history

He thanked Wayne Fontes, the head coach for his first eight seasons with the Lions, for arranging to have him inherit the number.

"He was the one who told me shortly after I was drafted that he was going to put me in Billy's number," Sanders said. "It was a big honor for me. I wore 21 in college. I assumed that's what I would get here.

"I have to ask him (Fontes) one day if he thought I was going to be anywhere near as good as Billy. I'd say probably there was a little added pressure. I knew I was following in the footsteps of greatness. For me, it was such a huge, huge honor.

"And then to learn about Lem, the Hall of Famer who was the one who wore it before Billy. To sum it up, it was one of the biggest honors of my life."

Barney and Sanders remained in Metro Detroit after their careers ended. Sims lives in the Dallas area but returns to Detroit often to supervise the restaurants in the area that are part of his expanding chain.

All three participate frequently in Lions related events.

All three made spectacular debuts as Lions.

For Sims, it was rushing for 153 yards and three TDs in an upset win over the Los Angeles Rams in his first game as a pro. It was the first glimpse Lions fans had of the powerful explosion he had that made him one of the NFL's top backs until his career ended prematurely.

Sanders did not report to the Lions until three days before the opening game of the 1989 season. He watched the first half from the sideline before entering the game to the cheers of the fans in the second half in the old Pontiac Silverdome.