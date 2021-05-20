O'HARA: Improving Lions' defense a shared responsibility

"When you look at the statistics and the organization's record, you can point your finger at a lot of things that went wrong," he said.

The job of fixing the defense is a shared responsibility for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and his staff of assistants.

No one is ducking from what needs to be done in the base 3-4 defense that Glenn is bringing north from New Orleans, where he spent the last five years coaching defensive backs.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash is looking at more than the raw numbers to point out the value of the pass rush.

"Everybody wants sack numbers," Wash said. "The young men want sacks, and we want sacks. The bottom line is, we have to be able to affect the quarterback.

"AG's (Glenn's) scheme, in what we're trying to do, really allows those guys to affect the quarterback.