O'HARA: How Lucas' college career helped prepare him for the NFL

Lucas felt like he was in familiar surroundings when he got to the Lions' Allen Park headquarters to begin minicamp and the offseason workouts that would follow.

"I kind of had a pro model my whole time at Arizona State," Lucas said. "I'm very thankful for Marvin Lewis and Herm Edwards. It was just like the NFL. They treat you like men.

"They treat you with respect, but they expect you to do your job. I feel like it was an easy transition for me to come here."

Lucas summed up what he learned from Edwards and his staff in one word.

"Everything," he said. "My knowledge of the game. My work ethic. Just being consistent every day. I feel like that's the biggest thing I've brought from Arizona State.