Paschal sees himself as a 'big defensive end' on Lions' d-line

The Lions were more of a read and react front last year, but they've changed up their schemes and want to attack more. Paschal said he's going to have fun playing in this scheme, and thinks he can make a lot of plays in it.

"It's pretty rare," he said of being a three-year captain at Kentucky. "I was the only one from Kentucky to do that, but it was more of me learning from other leaders throughout my time at Kentucky. Throughout my life I've been blessed to be around great leaders and I just picked up on that and a lot of people are helping me become that leader that I am."