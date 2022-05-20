10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which rookie has the best chance to make an immediate impact?

20man: Detroit was a three-win team a year ago. There hasn't been a track record of sustained success for some time now. Even the NFL didn't schedule the Lions for any primetime games this season, which in my opinion is a slight, and I hope Campbell and the players view it that way too.

I had DeShon Elliott on my podcast a couple weeks ago talking about the schedule. Elliott came from Baltimore, where he enjoyed a lot of success his first four seasons. He said playing in primetime and being one of the teams talked about on the morning shows has to be earned. I think it's the same thing with the 2022 Detroit Lions. It all looks great on paper, and I think they are going to be vastly improved from a year ago, but they have to prove it. They have to earn their way into the conversation.