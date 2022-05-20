10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which rookie has the best chance to make an immediate impact?

From time to time this offseason Tim Twentyman will answer 10 good questions from his Twitter account @ttwentyman in a feature we call "10 Questions with Twentyman."
20man: I joined the organization in 2011, and I can say there is more optimism surrounding not only the football team, but also the long-term future of the organization, because of the culture GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are building on the football side and how that's been echoed in the leadership on the business side.
Principal owner Sheila Hamp wants to build a consistent winner through an inclusive and collaborative approach. Holmes has done a terrific job over the last year to upgrade the roster. Campbell and his coaching staff proved last year they can develop young talent, which was evident from the first half vs. the second half performance of the team last season.
Holmes and Campbell are on the same page, along with team president Rod Wood, and that collaboration reverberates throughout every department in the organization.
20man: Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the National Championship Game on January 11. The start of the regular season for Detroit is a Week 1 matchup vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 11, which will be exactly eight months from when he tore it. ACL repair recovery typically takes 9-12 months, though there are instances where it's taken less time.
Williams thinks he can be ready by training camp in August, which is aggressive. If he takes part in training camp at all, I think we could see him in the first month of the season. If he misses camp, he'll need time to acclimate himself to game speed at practice, and I would think late September early October would be a realistic timeframe.
If I had to make a guess, I'd say Week 4 at home vs. Seattle we could see Williams on the field and making an impact, but here's hoping for Week 1 just because I'm really excited to watch him in this offense.
20man: You expect the No. 2 overall pick to have an immediate impact, and Aidan Hutchinson should in Detroit's new attacking 4-3 defensive front. He's got the size, strength, speed and versatility to have a big impact early.
Bosa had 9.0 sacks as a rookie. Young had 7.5. Hutchinson might not be the same kind of athlete as Bosa and Young in terms of his flexibility and bend off the edge, but I would not be surprised if he reaches double-digit sacks with his non-stop motor.
20man: Here's what Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash told me a couple weeks ago:
"We were a read front last," Wash said. "When the offensive lineman would step, we would step in that direction. Now, we're attacking. We are coming off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive linemen."
I really think the switch in philosophy upfront is going to work well with the players the Lions currently have upfront on defense. Players like Hutchinson, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal excel at exploding off the ball, getting into gaps and playing in the opponent backfield. That's what this new scheme upfront is all about. I think there will also be a trickle-down effect to the second and third levels that will give those players more opportunities to make plays.
20man: This was one of our offseason questions, and I'll stick with my answer.
The linebacker position has probably the most uncertainty of any position group on the team right now, and Derrick Barnes will get every opportunity to earn a big role there. Players typically take their biggest leap in production in year two, and the Lions are certainly hoping that's the case for Barnes. This defense needs better play from the linebackers as a collective unit.
Penei Sewell and Onwuzurike are a close second for me.
20man: Like I talked about above with Barnes, I think you're right. There's a lot of uncertainty at the position. There's veteran depth, but not a lot of proven difference makers. I would expect defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard to play the matchup game a lot with the linebackers corps.
Chris Board will be in the mix, especially on third down, and don't discount rookies Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston playing their way into some early roles.
I think more than any other unit, the Lions will mix and match at linebacker given the down, distance and situation.
20man: I'll touch on all three really quick, but you've just made this 12 Questions with Twentyman.
Biggest impact is Hutchinson. He's going to start on the edge Day 1. He has the versatility to be a three-down player pushing inside sometimes and giving the Lions a lot of options with their pass-rush combinations.
By the end of the season, I expect it to be Williams. His speed is just such a difference maker. Teams are going to have to move a safety over to help, and when they do, that leaves DJ Chark or Amon-Ra St. Brown singled up, not to mention favorable matchups for tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D'Andre Swift. His speed has the potential to impact so much offensively.
When it comes to the UDFAs, I think the roster is at a point now where it might be tough for those guys to make the 53, but there are other ways they can stick around, like the practice squad. Two names that intrigue me after rookie minicamp are Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton and offensive tackle Obinna Eze. Pimpleton's got some juice, and Eze has terrific size and length.
20man: Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah are the likely starters on the outside. I think we'll see a great camp battle for the nickel spot, which is now on the field 70 percent of the time in today's NFL. The favorites have to be second-year cornerback AJ Parker and veteran free-agent signee Mike Hughes.
I'm guessing Oruwariye matches up with Brown well because of his size. Okudah gets Smith because of the speed. We'll see if it works out that way.
20man: Detroit was a three-win team a year ago. There hasn't been a track record of sustained success for some time now. Even the NFL didn't schedule the Lions for any primetime games this season, which in my opinion is a slight, and I hope Campbell and the players view it that way too.
I had DeShon Elliott on my podcast a couple weeks ago talking about the schedule. Elliott came from Baltimore, where he enjoyed a lot of success his first four seasons. He said playing in primetime and being one of the teams talked about on the morning shows has to be earned. I think it's the same thing with the 2022 Detroit Lions. It all looks great on paper, and I think they are going to be vastly improved from a year ago, but they have to prove it. They have to earn their way into the conversation.
20man: Good question.
Coaching: I'll say reserve tackle Matt Nelson. Here's a guy who played defensive line his whole college career, got to his first training camp as a rookie and was asked to switch to offense and play tackle. He worked his butt off making the switch and has become a pretty good tackle, playing Detroit's swing tackle role last season. Something like that can earn a player's respect, and he knows a lot about the game too.
Booth: Two guys stand out to me for this one. Brockers is great in front of a mic, and so is Oruwariye. I could see both players getting into the broadcast booth after their playing days are over.