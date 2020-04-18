O'HARA: How Lions have fared in later rounds of draft

The view from one of the top spots in the NFL's 2020 draft is a new and exciting experience for Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, but he hasn't taken his focus off the lower rounds.

Quinn and his personnel staff have gotten consistently solid results with picks from the third round down in his first four seasons with the Lions.

They aren't taking anything in this year's draft for granted in any round – first through seventh -- while operating under a quarantine mandated by the NFL because of the COVID-19 virus.

"We went through our normal process," Quinn said in his pre-draft press conference Friday, conducted in a Zoom chat with the media.

"It was just a little different. Our goal is to get impact players throughout the draft, whether they're starters in the middle rounds, or just backups and role players in the draft. Our goals haven't changed. The circumstances have.