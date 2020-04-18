O'HARA: How Lions have fared in later rounds of draft

The view from one of the top spots in the NFL's 2020 draft is a new and exciting experience for Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, but he hasn't taken his focus off the lower rounds.
Quinn and his personnel staff have gotten consistently solid results with picks from the third round down in his first four seasons with the Lions.
They aren't taking anything in this year's draft for granted in any round – first through seventh -- while operating under a quarantine mandated by the NFL because of the COVID-19 virus.
"We went through our normal process," Quinn said in his pre-draft press conference Friday, conducted in a Zoom chat with the media.
"It was just a little different. Our goal is to get impact players throughout the draft, whether they're starters in the middle rounds, or just backups and role players in the draft. Our goals haven't changed. The circumstances have.
"Obviously, we can't use that as an excuse. We have to go out there, and to the best of our ability grade the players, evaluate the players and put them in the correct place on the draft board so next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when we're on the clock, we feel comfortable with each selection."
Quinn has drafted 26 players in the third round and lower in four years as GM. Of those 26, 16 were on the Lions' roster at the end of last season. Three others – defensive linemen Anthony Zettel and Pat O'Connor and running back Dwayne Washington – were on active rosters with other teams.
Quarterback Jake Rudock and defensive lineman P.J. Johnson, were on practice squads.
Here is a look at the Lions' last four drafts and some of the key players taken in the third round and later:
2016:
Graham Glasgow, third round: Played 62 of 64 games and started 58 at center and guard. Signed with the Broncos as a free agent this offseason.
Miles Killebrew: Core special teams player and backup at safety, re-signed this offseason.
Joe Dahl, fifth round: A part-time player for three years, 13 starts at guard In 2019.
2017:
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, third round and 96th overall out of Northern Illinois. Made the 2019 season Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 11 receiving TDs. Also had consecutive seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2018-19.
Cornerback/return specialist Jamal Agnew: Voted first-team All Pro punt returner as a rookie with two returns for TDs. Returned a punt and kickoff return for TDs in 2019.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, fourth round: Has been a backup and situation player on defense and a core player on special teams.
2018:
Safety Tracy Walker, third round: Started 12 games in 2019 after a promising rookie season. Shows signs that he could be a leader of the secondary.
Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, fourth round: A playmaker but limited to 13 games in 2018 and three in 2019 because of injuries.
Offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, fifth round: Seven starts, with five in 2019. A contender to start at right tackle in 2020.
Fullback Nick Bawden, seventh round: Missed all of 2018 with an injury in the offseason program and finished 2019 on injured reserve after playing 10 games with two starts.
2019:
Obviously too early to make definitive judgments.
Safety Will Harris, third-round: Played all 16 games with six starts and played his best ball late in the season.
Defensive end Austin Bryant, fourth round: Limited to four games because of an injury, but he showed pass-rush skills at Clemson.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, fifth-round: Was limited to nine games and two starts because of an injury. At 6-2 and 205, his size is an asset.
Running back Ty Johnson, sixth-round: Rushed for 273 yards and 4.3 yards per carry.