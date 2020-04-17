How Lions are preparing for a virtual draft

Quinn was quick to credit his staff, the scouting staff and the player development department for organizing those calls and making sure they ran smoothly. He also praised Detroit's IT team. They had a daily schedule they went through, starting in the morning, and did six or seven every day, ending just a couple days ago.

It's certainly not ideal, but Detroit and the other 31 teams have worked within the parameters laid out by the league, and Quinn was confident he and his team have put in the work and readied themselves as best they can for the start of next week's draft.

As for the draft itself, the NFL and the 32 clubs will have a dry run on Monday to make sure all of the communication systems between the league and the clubs are working as expected. In a conference call Friday afternoon, NFL spokesman Brain McCarthy said the league will have the ability to pause the draft and stop the clock at any point if a team experiences any technical issues, but there are multiple backup systems in place. Three different people within an organization can make a pick or trade for a team if there is a problem at one particular location.

This will be a totally virtual draft, with GMs, coaches and front-office personnel conducting the draft from their individual homes. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also be at his residence announcing the picks for teams the first two days of the draft.

"I'm at my house, I have a home office that I use occasionally during the season and occasionally during the offseason – not very much – but I'm staring at a T.V. to my right," Quinn said of his setup at home. "I have three monitors to my left, I have two laptops. I have a huge, what we would call our 'draft phone,' I have my home phone. I have two cell phones, and I have a printer."