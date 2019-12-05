O'HARA: Cousins becoming a difference maker for Vikings

When quarterback Kirk Cousins was given the opportunity to take credit for the Minnesota Vikings' 28-24 road win over the Dallas Cowboys last month, he did what he's done with the football all season.

He spread the credit around to his teammates.

It was a big win for the Vikings in their push to make the playoffs for the third time in six seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer.

And on a personal level, it was a big win for Cousins. It was his first win on the road against a team with a winning record in the former Michigan State standout's two seasons with the Vikings. He had seven losses and a tie going into the Dallas (now 6-6) game.

Cousins was asked by an NFC media member on the field after the game what the road win meant to him.

"First of all, the Vikings beat a winning team," Cousins said. "Football is a team game. And today I relied on my teammates.