Lions at Vikings practice report: Dec. 4

Dec 04, 2019 at 03:56 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Matthew StaffordQBhip/backNP
Jamal AgnewCBankleLP
Da'Shawn HandDLankleLP
Sam MartinPabdomenLP
Rashaan MelvinCBribsLP
Damon Harrison Sr.DTcalf/kneeFP

Minnesota Vikings:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Linval JosephDTkneeNP
Riley ReiffTconcussionNP
Adam ThielenWRhamstringNP
Dalvin CookRBchestLP
Everson GriffenDEkneeLP
Harrison SmithShamstringLP
Shamar StephenDTkneeLP
Eric WilsonLBshoulderLP

*The Vikings conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

Advertising