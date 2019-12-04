Week 14 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

2. The Vikings are trying to do their homework on Lions quarterback David Blough. There's not much tape to go on, obviously, but Zimmer said one of his coaches did coach Blough during the East-West Shrine Game Blough played in coming out of Purdue earlier this year. Zimmer said he got a pretty good scouting report from that coach.

"He has our ultimate respect," Zimmer said of Blough.

3. "You have to be pretty immature to overlook (the Lions)."

That was a quote from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Wednesday when asked about this week's matchup with the 3-8-1 Lions.

He quickly referenced their game recently against the 4-8 Denver Broncos in Minnesota. That was the game Minnesota fell behind 20-0 at halftime and needed a franchise record second-half comeback to beat the Broncos 27-23.

"Every team is really good and they have highly paid highly skilled players," Cousins said of the Lions. "We barely beat them in Detroit. Barely. You'd have to be pretty clueless to ever use the word overlook."