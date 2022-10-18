O'HARA: A look back at how the Lions have fared following the bye week

While head coach Dan Campbell was doing a deep dive during the bye week to see how he could improve the Detroit Lions for the final 12 games, I was diving into the history and record books to see how the Lions have performed coming off their bye week.

Good news for Lions fans. In good times, bad times and whatever's in between, you can buy into the Lions after their bye week.

In the last 10 seasons, from 2012-2022, the Lions have a 7-2 won-loss record with one tie in their first game after the bye week. There are no guarantees, but at least the Lions will have history on their side when they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road Sunday.

Following is a breakdown of how the Lions have fared in the last 10 seasons in their first game after the bye:

2012

Lions 26, Eagles 23 in Philadelphia. Jason Hanson's field goal won it in overtime for the Lions. It made the Lions' record 2-3. They got to 4-4 before going in a slump and losing their last eight games to finish 4-12.

Highlight: Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson set the record formerly held by Jerry Rice with 1,964 receiving yards.

2013

Lions 21, Bears 19 at Soldier Field. The Lions' broke up the Bears attempt at a two-point conversion when they scored a TD with less than a minute left.