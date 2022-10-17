KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players return from injury this week?

Why the change in practice to focus more on pads?

"I just feel like we have to get back to some of the things we were doing in camp," Campbell said. "We're not talking about going out there for two and a half hours, but man, we have to get back to some of the competitiveness and just good ol' one-on-one work. We have to."

What jumped out about watching Dallas' defense Sunday night?

The Lions hit the road to face the Cowboys Sunday, a team coming off just their second loss of the season to the undefeated Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Dallas can rush the passer, and they gave the Eagles everything they could handle, so Detroit's offense has another good task in front of them this week.

It's a talented Cowboys defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons. They play multiple fronts, move players around and disguise their coverage well.

What kind of changes could continue to evolve on Detroit's defense coming out of the bye?

We saw a number of changes a week ago in New England before the bye. There were a couple of changes to personnel in the secondary, and Campbell said they simplified the scheme some to allow guys to play a little faster.

"We are changing some things," Campbell admitted Monday.