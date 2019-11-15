NOTEBOOK: Walker returns to practice

SPECIAL WEEKEND

In honor of Salute to Service month in the NFL and Detroit's Salute to Service game against Dallas Sunday, the Lions have teamed up with TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) and invited 25 families from the Michigan area to come to the practice facility Saturday and hang out with the team and come to the game Sunday.

"We're excited to have those families with us this weekend," Patricia said. "We've got some tickets and will get them on the field, and (we'll) get a chance to meet with them. They're actually going to come over on Saturday to visit with the team, and we'll get a great opportunity to meet them, listen to their stories, listen about their heroes – their loved ones that they've lost – and be able to be there for support to all of those families."

This has always been a special cause for Patricia, who has deep connections to the military. He was nominated recently for the 2019 NFL Salute to Service Award.

"I just can't thank those families enough for what they've sacrificed and what they go through," he said. "I think it's a great perspective for all of us to be very appreciative for what we have and what we're allowed to do every single day.