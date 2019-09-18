NOTEBOOK: Ty Johnson ready for whatever the Lions want to throw at him

Ty Johnson is ready for whatever the Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell want to put on his plate.

The rookie running back could see an uptick in usage moving forward after the team parted ways with veteran backup C.J. Anderson this week. Johnson jumped Anderson last week vs. the Chargers in reps and carries, and made the most of the opportunity, rushing for 30 yards on five carries, including an impressive 17-yard run in the second quarter.

"It definitely gives you a boost of confidence," Johnson said of his performance last week. "Just being able to play at a high level, and the Chargers are a great team."

Johnson said he's ready for any role the Lions might be planning for him behind starter Kerryon Johnson. J.D. McKissic, and the newly acquired Paul Perkins, could also be in the mix for carries, but it certainly seems likely Ty Johnson's workload could increase.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick by the Lions this year, had a terrific spring, and that carried over in training camp. He might be the fastest player on the Lions roster, but he also showed off a little power on the 17-yard run, planting Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins on his rear with a devastating stiff-arm. The rookie has shown off a nice skill set, which also includes kickoff returns. Teammates have taken notice.

"It was good for him to get in there," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Ty Johnson. "I thought he ran the ball well. He's an explosive kid. Strong, fast, physical. Young guy trying to do right. Still has a lot to learn, but I was happy for him."