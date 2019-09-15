NOTEBOOK: Patricia explains Agnew decision

For a second straight week, Jamal Agnew failed to get anything going in the return game early in Detroit's 13-10 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Agnew looked to fumble the ball early in the second quarter on a punt return, Lions head coach Matt Patricia had seen enough from the former All-Pro return man. Patricia replaced him on punts with veteran Danny Amendola and on kickoff returns with rookie Ty Johnson.

"Agnew is a great player," Patricia said after the game. "He's a competitor, he's a tough guy, I believe in him. I think, just in the moment thought that I had to make a decision there, but that's just in that moment for this game, and that's what it was."

In two games, Agnew has returned seven punts for a total of four yards, including a muffed punt last week that led to an Arizona field goal late in the first half. He's averaging 16.0 yards on three kickoff returns.

Those numbers are a far cry from his rookie campaign, when he led the NFL with a 15.4 average per punt return with two touchdowns. He averaged 27.0 yards per kickoff return last year before a knee injury ended his season.

For whatever reason, Agnew hasn't been able to return to form early in 2019. We'll see moving forward if he's lost the confidence of the coaching staff permanently.