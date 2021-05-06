Lomas Brown shares his thoughts on Lions' first-round selection of Penei Sewell

Here is Brown's breakdown of Sewell, and it started with this comment: "Did you see how big he is!?"

On his athleticism: "You know how important that is nowadays because teams like to throw screen passes, and they like to get those linemen out in space.

"That's a big asset to have -- to be light on your feet and be able to operate in space."

On competitive attitude: "He has a nasty streak. It's all about the attitude of the player. Make sure you have the right attitude and want to go out there and succeed."

On physical makeup: "I just see a mauler. I see a guy that's going to get at you. He's going to stay on you. He's going to try to finish you.

"I was watching some of the draft coverage on some of these guys. I didn't see a lot of guys finish. That's one of the things that I saw in Sewell.