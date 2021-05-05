TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2021 NFL Draft

3. Versatility was a key component to this draft

Sewell, Onwuzurike and McNeill are all big, but they can run and change direction very well for their size. Onwuzurike and McNeill have experience playing the nose (zero technique) but can also play the three-technique and move around the line a bit.

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu is big and physical, but he's also got a quick twitch on tape and good change of direction to play in space.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes began his career at Purdue as an edge rusher and transitioned to the MIKE linebacker role last year. He'll fit some of the 3-4 base looks we'll see from new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme this year.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown might be the strongest receiver in the class. He's tough, possesses strong hands and played both inside and outside at USC, which gives offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn options on where to line him up.

Overall, it's a group that can do a lot of different things with position versatility.

4. Detroit's offensive line has a chance to be really good

There's tremendous value in getting the top offensive tackle in the draft at No. 7. Quarterbacks, pass rushers and tackles usually dominate the top of the draft, and for Sewell to fall to Homes at No. 7 worked out perfectly for the Lions.

Holmes said Sewell will compete for the right tackle spot. Assuming he wins the starting job, the Lions are rock solid at four spots – left tackle (Taylor Decker), left guard (Jonah Jackson), center (Frank Ragnow) and now right tackle.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai had an up-and-down first season in Detroit after signing as a free agent last offseason, but a lot of that can be traced back to the injuries he dealt with, starting with the foot injury suffered the last week of training camp that prevented him from playing early in the year and lingered throughout the course of the season. He's starting the year at guard, and the expectation is for him to play well there if he can stay healthy.