Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2021 draft class

Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington, Rd 2 (41)

Cosell: "Onwuzurike is a very intriguing defensive tackle prospect as you project and transition him to the next level with his desirable traits profile of natural power with heavy hands and plus quickness and athleticism. The foundation of his game is power and force with strong active heavy hands, but he showed enticing flashes of first step and explosive quickness as both a run defender and inside pass rusher that you hope are a sign of things to come in the NFL with coaching and further development.

"What was clearly evident on tape was Onwuzurike was a disruptive inside presence who had dominant snaps both physically with his natural power and heavy hands and athletically with his quickness and burst and balance. Onwuzurike has the overall physical traits of power and athleticism to line up in multiple positions across the defensive front and be a factor both in run defense and as a pass rusher.

"He possesses the physical skill set to be both a one-gap and two-gap player, but my sense is he will be viewed as a one-gap player who could develop into a quality three-technique. The more tape I watched of Onwuzurike the more I liked him. He played stronger than his weight as a zero-technique and he showed the off the ball quickness demanded of three-techniques in addition to lining up at four or five different positions along the different front."

Alim McNeill, DT, NC State, Rd 3 (72)

Cosell: "McNeill will be an interesting projection to the NFL given that an argument could be made that he was playing out of position as a zero-technique, two-gap defensive tackle in North Carolina State's defense. Although he is a powerful man, McNeill has the athletic and physical traits to be a one-gap defensive tackle as you think about his transition to the next level, but his 2020 college tape showed a splash player who needs to play with proper technique and leverage more consistently.

"My sense despite his lack of consistent execution is McNeill will be seen as scheme transcendent with his experience as a two-gap player with strong heavy hands and control and displace ability plugging him into 3-4/5-2 base front alignments, but his light feet and overall quickness with the traits to develop into a quality pass rusher making him attractive to 4-3 base fronts as a one-technique and possibly even a three-technique with coaching and experience.