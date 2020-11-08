O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions look to get back on track in Minnesota

Random thoughts:

"Energizer" Everson: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was complimentary of Everson Griffen in his interview with the Detroit media this week. He called Griffen the "Energizer Bunny" of the defense and said he was a good player for the Vikings under Zimmer's tenure as head coach, which began in 2014.

Griffen, who's playing his first game for the Lions since being acquired in a trade with the Cowboys, took exception to being called good, not great, when he spoke to the Detroit media.

"I got a little frustrated when I read that comment that Zimmer said that 'Everson was a good player.' Coach Zimmer wasn't a good coach. He was a great coach for me.

"For him to call me a good player, that kind of hurt my feelings. I'm looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them I am a great player."

The way for Griffen to get even is to make life as miserable for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins as he did for Stafford in his 10 years with the Vikings.

Hall pass: It's a tall order for anyone to take over wide receiver Kenny Golladay's role in the Lions' offense while he sits out with a hip injury, and not just because of Golladay's size – 6-4, 215. Golladay has been a big-play man for four seasons because of his ability to make contested catches down the field.

Marvin Hall, who's 5-10, 190, is a candidate to pick up some of the slack. He's been a big-play man, too, in his two seasons with the Lions. Hall has 14 catches for 430 yards, two TDs and an average of 30.7 yards per catch.