Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 07, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions look to bounce back with a much needed win over a division rival when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Nov. 8. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HtW-graphic-Week9-2020

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
  • Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

nfl-506-map-week9

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Kroger on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer OC: Gary Kubiak, DC's: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf
1 / 27

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

OC: Gary Kubiak, DC's: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Justin Jefferson Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena
2 / 27

WR: Justin Jefferson

Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Riley Reiff Backed up by Rashod Hill
3 / 27

LT: Riley Reiff

Backed up by Rashod Hill

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Dakota Dozier Backed up by Ezra Cleveland
4 / 27

LG: Dakota Dozier

Backed up by Ezra Cleveland

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Garrett Bradbury
5 / 27

C: Garrett Bradbury

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Dru Samia
6 / 27

RG: Dru Samia

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Brian O'Neill Backed up by Oli Udoh
7 / 27

RT: Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Oli Udoh

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Kyle Rudolph Backed up by Irv Smith Jr. & Tyler Conklin
8 / 27

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Backed up by Irv Smith Jr. & Tyler Conklin

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Adam Thielen Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn
9 / 27

WR: Adam Thielen

Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion
10 / 27

QB: Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone
11 / 27

RB: Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB: C.J. Ham
12 / 27

FB: C.J. Ham

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE: Ifeadi Odenigbo Backed up by Jordan Brailford
13 / 27

LE: Ifeadi Odenigbo

Backed up by Jordan Brailford

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Shamar Stephen Backed up by Armon Watts
14 / 27

NT: Shamar Stephen

Backed up by Armon Watts

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jaleel Johnson Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 27

DT: Jaleel Johnson

Backed up by James Lynch

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RE: Jalyn Holmes Backed up by D.J. Wonnum
16 / 27

RE: Jalyn Holmes

Backed up by D.J. Wonnum

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Todd Davis Backed up by Ryan Connelly & Troy Dye
17 / 27

WLB: Todd Davis

Backed up by Ryan Connelly & Troy Dye

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB: Eric Kendricks Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
18 / 27

MLB: Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB: Eric Wilson Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
19 / 27

SLB: Eric Wilson

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Harrison Hand Backed up by Mark Fields II
20 / 27

LCB: Harrison Hand

Backed up by Mark Fields II

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Holton Hill Backed up by Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd & Chris Jones
21 / 27

RCB: Holton Hill

Backed up by Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd & Chris Jones

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
22 / 27

SS: Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Anthony Harris Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley
23 / 27

FS: Anthony Harris

Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P: Britton Colquitt
24 / 27

P: Britton Colquitt

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K: Dan Bailey
25 / 27

K: Dan Bailey

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Austin Cutting
26 / 27

LS: Austin Cutting

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR: K.J. Osborn Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes
27 / 27

KR/PR: K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, depth at wide receiver and more.
news

Lions at Vikings injury report: Nov. 6

Lions at Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, November 6.
news

Lions sign free agent WR Mohamed Sanu to practice squad

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed free agent WR Mohamed Sanu to the practice squad.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: From routes to run game, Lions' T.J. Hockenson shows growth in game in second season

Advertising