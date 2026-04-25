TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The Detroit Lions had a rather quiet Friday night of the NFL Draft with only one pick in the second round but came away with a player in Michigan's Derrick Moore that Lions general manager Brad Holmes said was his top edge rusher entering Day 2.

Detroit moved up six spots to take Moore, giving up a fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in return.

Heading into Saturday's final rounds of the draft, the Lions have six picks - one in the fourth round (118), two in the fifth (157 & 181) two in the sixth (205 & 213) and one in the seventh (222).

Here's a look at 10 prospects who could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the draft:

1. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Louis is a former safety turned linebacker who will provide a creative defensive coordinator with a chess-piece type hybrid player. He was all over the field with a knack for finding the football. He recorded 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 50 pressures, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over his final two seasons.

2. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State