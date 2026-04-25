TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

The Detroit Lions had a rather quiet Friday night of the NFL Draft with only one pick in the second round but came away with a player in Michigan's Derrick Moore that Lions general manager Brad Holmes said was his top edge rusher entering Day 2.
Detroit moved up six spots to take Moore, giving up a fourth-round pick to the New York Jets in return.
Heading into Saturday's final rounds of the draft, the Lions have six picks - one in the fourth round (118), two in the fifth (157 & 181) two in the sixth (205 & 213) and one in the seventh (222).
Here's a look at 10 prospects who could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the draft:
1. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
Louis is a former safety turned linebacker who will provide a creative defensive coordinator with a chess-piece type hybrid player. He was all over the field with a knack for finding the football. He recorded 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 50 pressures, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over his final two seasons.
2. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
Dennis-Sutton was a two-year starter at Penn State with elite size (6-5, 256) and athleticism. He passed Matt Millen and Abdul Carter to finish No. 6 on the school's all-time sack list (23.5 sacks) and blocked three punts on special teams, which tied a single-season school record.
View photos of Detroit Lions first-round pick Blake Miller's introductory press conference and tour of the Meijer Performance Center.
3. LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU
Elarms-Orr had three games with at least 15 tackles in 2025, recording 130 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. He has terrific speed (4.47) and range, and could have an immediate impact on special teams and work himself into a linebacker role.
4. S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
Wheatley was a ball hawk in the secondary for Penn State, accounting for nine turnovers. After starting his career as a cornerback, Wheatley transitioned to safety the next four years and mixed in looks at linebacker in certain packages. His versatility and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect.
5. CB Keionte Scott, Miami
A one-year starter for the Hurricanes, Scott played a hybrid nickel role and has some versatility to his game. He's a physical corner who plays like a linebacker and also provides some pass rush ability as a blitzer. He could be an impact special teamer from Day 1.
6. DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
Halton's 30 quarterback pressures in 2025 were the second most on the Sooners despite him averaging less than 35 snaps per game as a rotational player upfront along Oklahoma's defense. He plays an explosive and twitchy game and was a team captain.
7. QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State
Payton was a one-year starter for the Bison who led the FCS in passing efficiency (193.84), yards per attempt (12.1) and yards per completion (16.9) while ranking second in completion percentage at 71.9. He's a dual-threat quarterback with some intriguing physical traits and 31 career rushing touchdowns.
8. CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
Abney was a really productive two-year starter, recording 21 passes defended and five interceptions over his last two seasons. Opposing passers had a completion percentage of just 44.4 percent when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.
9. TE Riley Nowakowski, Indiana
Nowakowski is a utility H-back who can be both a tight end and fullback and was a key piece to Indiana's run to the National Championship. He notched 32 catches last season and had two rushing touchdowns as a short-yardage fullback.
10. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Kilgore has a good size (6-1, 210) and speed (4.4) profile with some position versatility to play safety and nickel. He defended 21 passes with eight interceptions in three seasons.