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TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

Apr 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions added to their offensive line room with the 17th pick in Thursday's first round by selecting Clemson right tackle Blake Miller.

"When we think about Blake Miller, we sleep easy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said of Miller's experience (54 starts), athletic traits and fit in Detroit from a cultural standpoint. "You sleep very, very well at night."

Now the attention turns to Friday's second and third rounds where the Lions currently own just one pick in the second round (No. 50 overall).

Here's a look at 10 players who could interest the Lions on Day 2 of the draft:

1. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He had elite production on way to also winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defender), Lombardi Award (nation's top lineman/linebacker), Bednarik Award (nation's top defender) and Butkus Award (nation's top LB). He recorded 128 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, six passes defended, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles last season. He could step in and compete for the open WILL spot.

2. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Parker was a two-and-a-half-year starter at Clemson where he was a consistent disruptor with more tackles for loss (41.5) than games played (39). Nearly a third of his tackles were tackles for loss. He finished his college career playing in 39 straight games and recorded six forced fumbles in 2024.

3. S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Toledo used McNeil-Warren a lot in the box and at the line of scrimmage. He was also an enforcer over the middle for the Rockets' pass defense, and he's an explosive player both in the run and pass games. He's got terrific size and instincts, recording 138 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 12 passes defended and three interceptions over the last two seasons.

4. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Ponds plays much bigger than his 5-foot-8, 182-pound frame might indicate. He's got elite ball skills to match his 4.3 speed and has experience playing on the outside and in the slot. He was flagged just once last season and had 12 passes defended.

5. EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton was a two-year starter at Penn State with elite size (6-5, 256) and athleticism. He passed Matt Millen and Abdul Carter to finish No. 6 on the school's all-time sack list (23.5 sacks) and blocked three punts on special teams, which tied a single-season school record.

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6. G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

After selecting Miller, the only real question mark the Lions have upfront along their offensive line is at left guard. Detroit's got good depth there, but adding a player like Pregnon could really solidify Detroit's O-line with a good mix of veteran and young talent for years to come.

7. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Young showed steady improvement throughout his college career, finishing second in the SEC in tackles for loss (16.5) and third in pressures (53) last season. He's got a long frame (6-5, 262) and good athletic traits coming off 16.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season.

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft

View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

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8. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers (6-4, 239) is an athletic freak who is going to make some NFL quarterback very happy with his catch radius. Some teams view Stowers as being a possible big receiver because of his 6-4 frame, 4.5 speed, 45.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-3 broad jump. Just throw it up to Stowers and he'll go get it.

9. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Jacas is a four-year starter with a strong, sturdy frame and good athletic traits. He finished his Illini career second in school history in sacks (27) and ninth in tackles for loss (35.5).

10. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Louis is a former safety turned linebacker who will provide a creative defensive coordinator with a chess-piece type hybrid player. He was all over the field with a knack for finding the football. He recorded 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, 50 pressures, 12 passes defended, six interceptions and two forced fumbles over his final two seasons.

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