TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Detroit Lions added to their offensive line room with the 17th pick in Thursday's first round by selecting Clemson right tackle Blake Miller.

"When we think about Blake Miller, we sleep easy," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said of Miller's experience (54 starts), athletic traits and fit in Detroit from a cultural standpoint. "You sleep very, very well at night."

Now the attention turns to Friday's second and third rounds where the Lions currently own just one pick in the second round (No. 50 overall).

Here's a look at 10 players who could interest the Lions on Day 2 of the draft:

1. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Rodriguez is the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He had elite production on way to also winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defender), Lombardi Award (nation's top lineman/linebacker), Bednarik Award (nation's top defender) and Butkus Award (nation's top LB). He recorded 128 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, six passes defended, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles last season. He could step in and compete for the open WILL spot.

2. EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson