MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and the Detroit Lions drafted Clemson tackle Blake Miller Thursday night with the No. 17 overall selection. Detroit sees Miller as a plug and play right tackle who can step in and be a productive player both in the run game and pass pro.

Today Detroit currently has just one pick in the second round (50th overall). The Lions traded this year's third-round pick last year moving up to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. There are always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick Friday? Let's find out:

Matt Miller, ESPN: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri