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MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

Apr 24, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and the Detroit Lions drafted Clemson tackle Blake Miller Thursday night with the No. 17 overall selection. Detroit sees Miller as a plug and play right tackle who can step in and be a productive player both in the run game and pass pro.

Today Detroit currently has just one pick in the second round (50th overall). The Lions traded this year's third-round pick last year moving up to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. There are always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick Friday? Let's find out:

Matt Miller, ESPN: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Why: Finding a running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson has been a priority for Detroit since he was drafted. The Lions would have one in Young, a player who projects as a strong three-down defensive end with the strength to be as good against the run as he is in pass-rush settings.

Miller’s full mock

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft

View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Why: A powerful technician off the edge, Jacas (6-4, 260) is exactly the type of presence against the run Detroit is looking for opposite Hutchinson.

Baumgarder’s full mock

Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (No. 55 after trade with Chargers)

Why: The Lions might finally be inclined to add a true complement to Hutchinson in the second round, and Thomas would fit the bill. His 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade would help mitigate the loss of Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Locker’s full mock

Related Links

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Why: There is a lot to like about Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.

Edwards’ full mock

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Why: Detroit added a veteran plug-and-play right tackle in Blake Miller on Day 1 and may follow a similar track with Jacas on Day 2. Jacas is a tough, physical pass rusher, with a strong track record of production against high-level competition.

Flick’s full mock

Jacob Camenker, USA Today: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Why: The Lions signed DJ Wonnum to play across from Hutchinson but could still stand to add depth on the edge. Moore posted a career-best 10 sacks in his final season at Michigan. He has a nice speed-to-power mix and should improve as a run defender thanks to his 6-4, 255-pound frame.

Camenker’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Why: Young has the strong frame as a natural outside run stopper and can produce as the ideal complementary pass rusher to Hutchinson.

Iyer’s full mock

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Why: Thomas can be an additive piece eventually opposite Hutchinson.

Gray’s full mock

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

Easterling’s full mock

Bleacher Report Staff: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Bleacher Report’s full mock

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