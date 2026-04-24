MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second round

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and the Detroit Lions drafted Clemson tackle Blake Miller Thursday night with the No. 17 overall selection. Detroit sees Miller as a plug and play right tackle who can step in and be a productive player both in the run game and pass pro.
Today Detroit currently has just one pick in the second round (50th overall). The Lions traded this year's third-round pick last year moving up to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. There are always a few mock drafts that cover Day 2. What do those have the Lions doing with their second-round pick Friday? Let's find out:
Matt Miller, ESPN: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Why: Finding a running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson has been a priority for Detroit since he was drafted. The Lions would have one in Young, a player who projects as a strong three-down defensive end with the strength to be as good against the run as he is in pass-rush settings.
View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Why: A powerful technician off the edge, Jacas (6-4, 260) is exactly the type of presence against the run Detroit is looking for opposite Hutchinson.
Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma (No. 55 after trade with Chargers)
Why: The Lions might finally be inclined to add a true complement to Hutchinson in the second round, and Thomas would fit the bill. His 90.4 PFF pass-rush grade would help mitigate the loss of Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Why: There is a lot to like about Dennis-Sutton. He has the ideal size for an NFL rusher, good collegiate production and high-level, verified athletic testing. He is a quality piece to this pass-rush operation.
Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
Why: Detroit added a veteran plug-and-play right tackle in Blake Miller on Day 1 and may follow a similar track with Jacas on Day 2. Jacas is a tough, physical pass rusher, with a strong track record of production against high-level competition.
Jacob Camenker, USA Today: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
Why: The Lions signed DJ Wonnum to play across from Hutchinson but could still stand to add depth on the edge. Moore posted a career-best 10 sacks in his final season at Michigan. He has a nice speed-to-power mix and should improve as a run defender thanks to his 6-4, 255-pound frame.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Why: Young has the strong frame as a natural outside run stopper and can produce as the ideal complementary pass rusher to Hutchinson.
Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
Why: Thomas can be an additive piece eventually opposite Hutchinson.
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon
Bleacher Report Staff: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois