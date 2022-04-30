Lions draft defensive end Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions have added more pass-rush help to their defense to kick off Day 2 of the NFL Draft by selecting Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round.
A super athletic pass rusher with position versatility, Paschal (6-3, 268) recorded 15.5 tackles for loss, second most in the SEC last season. He also recorded 5.5 sacks among his 53 total tackles in 12 starts. He plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, which the Lions certainly need more of up front.
"Versatility is one of the biggest keys to my game," Paschal said Friday night after being selected by Detroit. "I move all across the front. I'm very versatile."
Paschal plays the run really well and has good instincts, adding another impact player along Detroit's front with some position versatility.
A three-year starter and team captain at Kentucky, Paschal played defensive end in defensive coordinator Brad White's hybrid front, but he also saw snaps at linebacker and inside as a three-technique.
He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and overcame several operations to return to the Wildcats a year later. He finished third in school history with 37.0 tackles for loss.
"I learned a lot through that whole time," Paschal said of going through his cancer diagnosis and recovery. "I learned not to not only take this game but life for granted.
"To take every day and every moment and bless it no matter if it's what I'm doing on the practice field or if it's just waking up in the morning. Every day is a blessing and I'm beyond blessed to be in the position I'm in now. I feel like everything came full circle and I'm beyond blessed to be a Lion."
He's a physical defender wherever he lines up and plays the run extremely well, similar to defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who the Lions took with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday night. Paschal said he met Hutchinson at the NFL Scouting Combine, and can't wait to get to Detroit and starting working alongside him.
Paschal is scheme diverse, which Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will love.