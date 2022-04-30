Lions draft defensive end Josh Paschal

Paschal plays the run really well and has good instincts, adding another impact player along Detroit's front with some position versatility.

A three-year starter and team captain at Kentucky, Paschal played defensive end in defensive coordinator Brad White's hybrid front, but he also saw snaps at linebacker and inside as a three-technique.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and overcame several operations to return to the Wildcats a year later. He finished third in school history with 37.0 tackles for loss.

"I learned a lot through that whole time," Paschal said of going through his cancer diagnosis and recovery. "I learned not to not only take this game but life for granted.