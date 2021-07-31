'It was very special:' Blough watches wife Melissa Gonzalez compete in Olympics

Melissa is competing on the Colombian team. Her father, Hector, was born in Colombia. She is a U.S. citizen, with dual citizenship. She qualified for the Olympics based on her position in the world rankings.

David and Melissa both grew up in Texas and have had a long relationship. David played quarterback at Purdue and entered the NFL with Cleveland in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He was traded to the Lions after the 2019 preseason and started five games for the Lions after season-ending injuries sustained by starter Matthew Stafford and backup Jeff Driskel.

Blough and Tim Boyle are competing for the backup job to starter Jared Goff.

Melissa is going through her standard routine of rest and training to get ready for the semifinals, Blough said. There is a difference of 11 hours between the time in Tokyo and Detroit. She's also enjoying the experience of meeting athletes from other countries.

"She's sleeping and hopefully will sleep in to adjust to the 8:30 P.M. start on Monday in Tokyo," Blough said. "She gets to line up and do it again."

Qualifying for the Olympics, and then advancing to the semifinals, enhances Melissa's standing in the world track and field scene.