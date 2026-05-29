Goff on working with new OC Petzing: 'It's been awesome'

Drew Petzing is the fourth offensive coordinator quarterback Jared Goff will have since coming to Detroit in 2021.
It's still the early stages of installing Petzing's vision for Detroit's offense, but Goff has appreciated having a big role in the development and thinks Petzing brings a lot to the table as Detroit's new play caller and OC.
"It's been awesome. He's been great to work with," Goff said Friday after Detroit's first open OTA practice to the media. "He's got a lot of his own ideas, but he's also very open to listening to everything we (players) want to do.
"It's been a fun synergy between he and I and our whole offensive staff. He's been great. He's done a great job. He's a great listener. He really puts the players first and it's awesome."
Petzing comes over from Arizona where he was the offensive coordinator and play caller for the Cardinals the last three seasons. He now inherits a Lions' offense that was top five in scoring and total offense last season with one of the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL and led by a veteran quarterback in Goff who was top three in passing yards (4,564), touchdown passes (34) and passer rating (105.5).
"He's very much like having an extra coach on the staff, just in terms of how much he's seen, the way he thinks about the game, how hard he works at it," Petzing said earlier this offseason of getting to work with Goff.
The chance to work with a veteran like Goff was one of the biggest draws of the Detroit OC job, per Petzing.
Goff said there are some core principles Petzing believes in that fans might notice as looking different, but there are also things Detroit's done well offensively over the last few years that will continue to be staples in this offense.
"He's got a great feel for what it's like to run an offense and run a room and how to balance volume with intentionally attacking a defense and trying to find yourself in the right plays," Goff said of Petzing.
"It's hard, man. It's a lot more to it than just drawing up plays. I think he's got that extra part to it as well. The part that is outside of the X's and O's, I think he does a hell of a job with."
View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Friday, May 29, 2026.
Asked exactly what he was referring to, Goff said Petzing has a really good understanding of how to balance simple, easy concepts with complexities the players can all handle - all while being able to keep the install of his offense fun and the energy up.
It's been a smooth transition so far, according to Goff, as he hopes the groundwork being laid now leads to more touchdowns, more points, more consistency and most importantly more wins in the fall.