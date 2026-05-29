Goff on working with new OC Petzing: 'It's been awesome'

Petzing comes over from Arizona where he was the offensive coordinator and play caller for the Cardinals the last three seasons. He now inherits a Lions' offense that was top five in scoring and total offense last season with one of the best collection of skill weapons in the NFL and led by a veteran quarterback in Goff who was top three in passing yards (4,564), touchdown passes (34) and passer rating (105.5).

"He's very much like having an extra coach on the staff, just in terms of how much he's seen, the way he thinks about the game, how hard he works at it," Petzing said earlier this offseason of getting to work with Goff.