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Detroitlions.com 2026 mock draft

Apr 23, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT in Pittsburgh.

The Lions have a solid roster heading into draft weekend, which gives GM Brad Holmes plenty of flexibility with the No. 17 overall pick. If the Lions stay at 17, who will they select?

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Offseason workout photos: April 21, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Tim Twentyman: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

What's great about Penei Sewell being able to play both tackle spots is the Lions can focus on best available when it comes to adding a tackle in this draft and not worry about what side they play on. The Lions love athletic traits, and Freeling has a 9.99 out of a possible 10.0 RAS (relative athletic score), which ranks No. 2 out of 1,519 offensive tackles dating back to 1987.

He's got great size (6-7, 315) to go along with those athletic traits with plenty of room to grow. His addition would give Detroit arguably two of the most athletic bookend tackles in the league and allow them to be very dangerous in the run game on the edges.

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Abigail DeYoung: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

With Holmes' best player available mentality, I think the Lions will take a cornerback in Round 1, followed by a tackle in Round 2 to add more competition along the offensive line.

McCoy (6-1, 188) suffered an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season, but his 2024 tape was impressive enough to still be a first-round pick. He recorded 44 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. He also returned punts at Tennessee, which would be a plus for the Lions with the loss of Kalif Raymond in free agency. Adding a productive player like McCoy to compete in the cornerback room seems like a great fit for Detroit.

Lions Lookback: NFL Draft photos

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
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Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Ben Liebenberg
From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
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Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Editor's Pick: T Spencer Fano, Utah

This would likely require a trade up, but as we've learned over the years - anything can happen in the NFL Draft. A strong offensive line is a big part of the Detroit Lions' identity, and this could be a situation where best player available lines up with need and they're able to further solidify the position.

Fano has experience playing both left and right tackle at Utah. Because of Sewell's flexibility, the Lions could plug Fano into whatever spot gives them the best tackle tandem for the team.

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