Detroitlions.com 2026 mock draft

Abigail DeYoung: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

With Holmes' best player available mentality, I think the Lions will take a cornerback in Round 1, followed by a tackle in Round 2 to add more competition along the offensive line.

McCoy (6-1, 188) suffered an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season, but his 2024 tape was impressive enough to still be a first-round pick. He recorded 44 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. He also returned punts at Tennessee, which would be a plus for the Lions with the loss of Kalif Raymond in free agency. Adding a productive player like McCoy to compete in the cornerback room seems like a great fit for Detroit.