Detroitlions.com 2026 mock draft

The big day is finally here. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT in Pittsburgh.
The Lions have a solid roster heading into draft weekend, which gives GM Brad Holmes plenty of flexibility with the No. 17 overall pick. If the Lions stay at 17, who will they select?
I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
View photos from offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Tim Twentyman: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia
What's great about Penei Sewell being able to play both tackle spots is the Lions can focus on best available when it comes to adding a tackle in this draft and not worry about what side they play on. The Lions love athletic traits, and Freeling has a 9.99 out of a possible 10.0 RAS (relative athletic score), which ranks No. 2 out of 1,519 offensive tackles dating back to 1987.
He's got great size (6-7, 315) to go along with those athletic traits with plenty of room to grow. His addition would give Detroit arguably two of the most athletic bookend tackles in the league and allow them to be very dangerous in the run game on the edges.
Abigail DeYoung: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
With Holmes' best player available mentality, I think the Lions will take a cornerback in Round 1, followed by a tackle in Round 2 to add more competition along the offensive line.
McCoy (6-1, 188) suffered an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season, but his 2024 tape was impressive enough to still be a first-round pick. He recorded 44 tackles, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. He also returned punts at Tennessee, which would be a plus for the Lions with the loss of Kalif Raymond in free agency. Adding a productive player like McCoy to compete in the cornerback room seems like a great fit for Detroit.
View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.
Editor's Pick: T Spencer Fano, Utah
This would likely require a trade up, but as we've learned over the years - anything can happen in the NFL Draft. A strong offensive line is a big part of the Detroit Lions' identity, and this could be a situation where best player available lines up with need and they're able to further solidify the position.
Fano has experience playing both left and right tackle at Utah. Because of Sewell's flexibility, the Lions could plug Fano into whatever spot gives them the best tackle tandem for the team.