How to watch and follow the 2026 NFL Draft

The 91st NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 live from Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948. DetroitLions.com will provide complete coverage surrounding the nine picks the Lions are currently set to make this weekend.
Here is everything Lions fans need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET
TV & Radio Coverage
All three days will be covered by the following networks:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio. Streaming will also be available via the NFL+, ESPN and ABC apps.
Lions Draft Picks
The Lions currently hold nine picks in this year’s draft:
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)
- Round 4, Pick 18 (118)
- Round 4, Pick 28 (128) - from Texans
- Round 5, Pick 17 (157)
- Round 5, Pick 41 (181) - compensatory selection
- Round 6, Pick 24 (205) - from Jaguars
- Round 6, Pick 32 (213) - from Seahawks through Jaguars
- Round 7, Pick 6 (222) - from Browns
View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.
Draft Logistics
There will be 257 prospects selected across the three-day event in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.
This year teams will have eight minutes to make their Round 1 pick, shortened from 10 minutes in previous drafts. Teams will then have seven minutes in Round 2 followed by five minutes in Rounds 3-6 and 4 minutes in Round 7.
Video & Analysis
Lions general manager Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the conclusion of each day of the draft. Holmes already spoke with reporters in his pre-draft press conference last Monday. Watch below and read the key questions from Tim Twentyman.
Tim also previewed the 2026 NFL Draft on the latest episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, presented by CoPilot+ PC. Tim was joined by director of college scouting Brian Hudspeth to discuss the pre-draft process, as well as NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for his latest thoughts on this year's draft class. Listen on the player below, Apple Podcasts, IHeart Radio, Spotify or watch on YouTube.
Find out the top prospects, mock drafts, position breakdowns and more from Twentyman on Detroitlions.com.
Draft Tracker
Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with everything you need to know about the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover.
View photos of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's updated ranking of his Top 50 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.