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How to watch and follow the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 21, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Abigail DeYoung

Editorial Associate

The 91st NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23 live from Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948. DetroitLions.com will provide complete coverage surrounding the nine picks the Lions are currently set to make this weekend.

Here is everything Lions fans need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft:

When

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

TV & Radio Coverage

All three days will be covered by the following networks:

  • ABC
  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes
  • NFL Network

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One Sports and ESPN Radio. Streaming will also be available via the NFL+, ESPN and ABC apps.

Lions Draft Picks

The Lions currently hold nine picks in this year’s draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 17
  • Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)
  • Round 4, Pick 18 (118)
  • Round 4, Pick 28 (128) - from Texans
  • Round 5, Pick 17 (157)
  • Round 5, Pick 41 (181) - compensatory selection
  • Round 6, Pick 24 (205) - from Jaguars
  • Round 6, Pick 32 (213) - from Seahawks through Jaguars
  • Round 7, Pick 6 (222) - from Browns

Lions Lookback: NFL Draft photos

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
2 / 25

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
3 / 25

Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4 / 25

California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 25

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
8 / 25

Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 25

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 25

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Ben Liebenberg
From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
13 / 25

From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 25

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
16 / 25

Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
17 / 25

From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
18 / 25

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
19 / 25

Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
20 / 25

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
21 / 25

Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
22 / 25

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
23 / 25

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Draft Logistics

There will be 257 prospects selected across the three-day event in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.

This year teams will have eight minutes to make their Round 1 pick, shortened from 10 minutes in previous drafts. Teams will then have seven minutes in Round 2 followed by five minutes in Rounds 3-6 and 4 minutes in Round 7.

Video & Analysis

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the conclusion of each day of the draft. Holmes already spoke with reporters in his pre-draft press conference last Monday. Watch below and read the key questions from Tim Twentyman.

Tim also previewed the 2026 NFL Draft on the latest episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, presented by CoPilot+ PC. Tim was joined by director of college scouting Brian Hudspeth to discuss the pre-draft process, as well as NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah for his latest thoughts on this year's draft class. Listen on the player below, Apple Podcasts, IHeart Radio, Spotify or watch on YouTube.

Find out the top prospects, mock drafts, position breakdowns and more from Twentyman on Detroitlions.com.

Draft Tracker

Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with everything you need to know about the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover.

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 NFL Draft prospects

View photos of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's updated ranking of his Top 50 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 1 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
1 / 50

No. 1 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 2 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
2 / 50

No. 2 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 3 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
3 / 50

No. 3 LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

John Froschauer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 4 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
4 / 50

No. 4 EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 5 EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
5 / 50

No. 5 EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 6 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
6 / 50

No. 6 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Gareth Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 7 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
7 / 50

No. 7 EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 8 CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
8 / 50

No. 8 CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 9 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
9 / 50

No. 9 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 10 OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
10 / 50

No. 10 OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 11 OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
11 / 50

No. 11 OL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 12 WR Makai Lemon, USC
12 / 50

No. 12 WR Makai Lemon, USC

Jessie Alcheh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 13 OL Spencer Fano, Utah
13 / 50

No. 13 OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 14 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
14 / 50

No. 14 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 15 CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
15 / 50

No. 15 CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Mike Buscher/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 16 S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
16 / 50

No. 16 S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 17 S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
17 / 50

No. 17 S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 18 WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
18 / 50

No. 18 WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 19 OT Blake Miller, Clemson
19 / 50

No. 19 OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 20 OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
20 / 50

No. 20 OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 21 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
21 / 50

No. 21 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 22 OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
22 / 50

No. 22 OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 23 EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
23 / 50

No. 23 EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 24 EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
24 / 50

No. 24 EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 25 CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
25 / 50

No. 25 CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
No. 26 OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
26 / 50

No. 26 OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 27 WR Denzel Boston, Washington
27 / 50

No. 27 WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 28 EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
28 / 50

No. 28 EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 29 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
29 / 50

No. 29 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 30 LB CJ Allen, Georgia
30 / 50

No. 30 LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 31 EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
31 / 50

No. 31 EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 32 LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
32 / 50

No. 32 LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Eric Gay/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 33 DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
33 / 50

No. 33 DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 34 CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
34 / 50

No. 34 CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 35 OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
35 / 50

No. 35 OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 36 DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
36 / 50

No. 36 DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Justin Rex/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 37 DT Peter Woods, Clemson
37 / 50

No. 37 DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 38 QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
38 / 50

No. 38 QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 39 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
39 / 50

No. 39 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 40 CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
40 / 50

No. 40 CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 41 LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
41 / 50

No. 41 LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 42 DT Caleb Banks, Florida
42 / 50

No. 42 DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
No. 43 CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
43 / 50

No. 43 CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
No. 44 CB Keionte Scott, Miami
44 / 50

No. 44 CB Keionte Scott, Miami

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 45 EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
45 / 50

No. 45 EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 46 EDGE Malachi Lawrence. UCF
46 / 50

No. 46 EDGE Malachi Lawrence. UCF

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 47 OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
47 / 50

No. 47 OL Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 48 WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
48 / 50

No. 48 WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
No. 49 EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
49 / 50

No. 49 EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
No. 50 WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
50 / 50

No. 50 WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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