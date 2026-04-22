TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selection

8. New Orleans (6-11)

The Saints need help along their defensive front, secondary and at wide receiver, so there are several different ways they could go. They are also in a prime spot to move back and add picks. New Orleans was second in quarterback hurry parentage and top 10 in sacks last season but finished with a turnover differential of minus-four. They need players who can take the ball away.

Pick: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU. Delane is widely considered the top-ranked cornerback in the class and a player who could make an instant impact for a Saints' defense that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL with just 10 interceptions in 2025.

9. Kansas City (6-11)

A rare chance for the Chiefs picking in the top 10 to get a young playmaker on either side of the ball.

Pick: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami. Bain adds another disruptor up front in Kansas City alongside Chris Jones. Bain had 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami last season.

10. New York Giants (4-13)

After securing one of the top defensive players in the draft at No. 5, New York has the option to select the best offensive player left on their board at No. 10, but double dipping with two versatile, young defenders proves to be too alluring for Harbaugh.

Pick: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State. Downs has a terrific football IQ and great instincts. He can be a versatile and productive player in the back end of a New York defense currently led by its defensive front. The Giants walk away with two of the most versatile defenders in the draft they can use as chess pieces on that side of the football.

11. Miami (7-10)

New head coach Jeff Hafley could look for an impact defender, but the release of Tyreek Hill and the Jaylen Waddle trade open the door for a reset at the wide receiver position – which currently features Malik Washington, TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as the top three – with one of the top pass catchers available in the draft still on the board.