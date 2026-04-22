TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 4.0: The final selection

NFL Draft week is finally here, and this is my last attempt at predicting how Thursday night's first round up to Detroit's pick at No. 17 might play out with Mock Draft 4.0. As always, feel free to disagree.
1. Las Vegas (3-14)
It seems destined for the Raiders to select a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 2007.
Pick: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana. The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is the top quarterback in the class. He said at the Combine he'd love to go to Las Vegas and learn from the 'goat' Tom Brady. The Raiders were present at his Pro Day and everything points to Las Vegas resetting at the position and building their future around Mendoza.
2. New York Jets (3-14)
The Jets are in an interesting spot with two first-round picks and four picks total in the top 44. I've gone back and forth between edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey here but Reese's versatility playing on the line and off the ball seems to fit what Aaron Glenn likes on defense.
Pick: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State. Reese had one of the most impressive workouts at this year's combine. His athletic traits are off the charts, and his on-field testing was terrific too. His blend of speed, explosion and physicality with the ability to play off ball linebacker or rush the passer fits what Glenn wants on defense.
3. Arizona (3-14)
Jacoby Brissett is currently No. 1 on the depth chart at quarterback but he's not at the start of Arizona's offseason training program because he wants a new contract. There isn't a clear QB option here at No. 3 but next year's QB class is loaded. Arizona starts to plan on protecting their future signal caller with arguably the best offensive tackle in the class.
Pick: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami. Mauigoa has terrific size and strength with plenty of room to grow and develop as a plug and play right tackle which gives the Cardinals good depth after the Elijah Wilkinson signing in free agency.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 20, 2026.
4. Tennessee (3-14)
Last year's No. 1 pick - QB Cam Ward - needs help on offense. Tennessee made several defensive additions in free agency and adding the top offensive playmaker in the draft makes a lot of sense.
Pick: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame. There are some draft analysts who think Love is the best player in the draft. He could have an immediate impact as a weapon in both the run and pass games for the Titans as a Christian McCaffrey-type impact player.
5. New York Giants (4-13)
The Giants are bigger players in this draft after trading Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati over the weekend for the No. 10 overall pick. Now New York has two picks in the top 10. New head coach John Harbaugh sees an opportunity at No. 5 to add a playmaking defender in the back seven on defense.
Pick: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State. The former safety turned linebacker wowed at the Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at 6-foot-5, 244 pounds. He can fit gaps and run sideline-to-sideline as an instant playmaker stepping into the WILL linebacker role next to veteran MIKE linebacker Tremaine Edwards.
6. Cleveland (5-12)
Cleveland did work in free agency bolstering their offensive line. Continuing to cement their offensive front could still be an option here too, but adding a receiver seems like a must for the Browns as they have two first-round picks (No. 6 & 24) to add instant-impact talent.
Pick: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State. His 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds was a little surprising at the Combine given his big-play ability in college (17.2 average yards per reception last year) but the tape doesn't lie, and Cleveland gets a solid No. 2 to pair with Jerry Jeudy.
7. Washington (5-12)
Washington must address a defense that was last in the league in total defense (384.3 ypg) and middle of the road in sacks (42).
Pick: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech. A nice break for Washington as arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher falls to them at No. 7. Bailey can step in as a pure edge and make an instant impact as a versatile pass rusher alongside Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson. Bailey has explosive traits that match his production of 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss for the Red Raiders this past season.
8. New Orleans (6-11)
The Saints need help along their defensive front, secondary and at wide receiver, so there are several different ways they could go. They are also in a prime spot to move back and add picks. New Orleans was second in quarterback hurry parentage and top 10 in sacks last season but finished with a turnover differential of minus-four. They need players who can take the ball away.
Pick: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU. Delane is widely considered the top-ranked cornerback in the class and a player who could make an instant impact for a Saints' defense that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL with just 10 interceptions in 2025.
9. Kansas City (6-11)
A rare chance for the Chiefs picking in the top 10 to get a young playmaker on either side of the ball.
Pick: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami. Bain adds another disruptor up front in Kansas City alongside Chris Jones. Bain had 54 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks for Miami last season.
10. New York Giants (4-13)
After securing one of the top defensive players in the draft at No. 5, New York has the option to select the best offensive player left on their board at No. 10, but double dipping with two versatile, young defenders proves to be too alluring for Harbaugh.
Pick: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State. Downs has a terrific football IQ and great instincts. He can be a versatile and productive player in the back end of a New York defense currently led by its defensive front. The Giants walk away with two of the most versatile defenders in the draft they can use as chess pieces on that side of the football.
11. Miami (7-10)
New head coach Jeff Hafley could look for an impact defender, but the release of Tyreek Hill and the Jaylen Waddle trade open the door for a reset at the wide receiver position – which currently features Malik Washington, TuTu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert as the top three – with one of the top pass catchers available in the draft still on the board.
Pick: WR Makai Lemon, USC. Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as an elite route runner who can immediately help new quarterback Malik Willis in his first full-time starting role in the NFL. He's drawn comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and if he becomes anything close to the player St. Brown has become, he's a steal at No. 11.
View photos of players arriving for the Detroit Lions offseason training program.
12. Dallas (7-9-1)
The Cowboys could use an infusion of young defensive talent along all three levels after giving up the most points in the league last season.
Pick: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee. McCoy sat out the 2025 season with a torn ACL but that happened last January so he should be ready to go this spring. His 2024 tape was elite and his Tennessee Pro Day last week showed off his speed and explosiveness. Huge upside.
13. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)
Rob Havenstein's retirement opens the door for some competition at right tackle.
Pick: T Spencer Fano, Utah. Fano is an athletic people mover with quick feet and agility who has experience playing left and right tackle. He would be a long-term solution opposite emerging left tackle Alaric Jackson.
14. Baltimore (8-9)
Top tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a possibility with Isaiah Likely departing in free agency, but the opportunity to select an elite offensive lineman at No. 14 just makes too much sense for the Ravens.
Pick: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State. The interior of Baltimore's offensive line will look much different next season with center Tyler Linderbaum leaving in free agency. Ioane is a classic Ravens pick as a plug-and-play road grader at guard with nimble feet.
15. Tampa Bay (8-9)
The Bucs added several players on defense in free agency and could use some help on offense, especially after the loss of Mike Evans to San Francisco in free agency.
Pick: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon. An edge rusher also makes sense, but I wouldn't be surprised if Sadiq is the best player on Tampa Bay's board. Now quarterback Baker Mayfield has two nice tight end options in Cade Otton and Sadiq.
View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.
16. New York Jets (3-14)
After securing one of the best defensive players in the draft at No. 2, the Jets now look to add talent and depth to their offense.
Pick: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State. Tyson is solidly built with a good frame and would bring some toughness over the middle for the Jets' offense with the ability to play multiple receiver spots.
17. Detroit (9-8)
The Lions added a starting center in free agency in Cade Mays and a veteran tackle in Larry Borom, who the Lions believe can compete for a starting spot at right tackle if they end up moving All-Pro Penei Sewell to left tackle. Head coach Dan Campbell wants more competition up and down the roster and adding a young tackle to compete with Borom and potentially be the right tackle of the future makes a lot of sense if that player is available at No. 17 and also fits best available on GM Brad Holmes' draft board.
Detroit could also look to select a young pass rusher to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson and add some depth after the addition of veteran DJ Wonnum in free agency. Detroit still needs to add numbers on the edge and at linebacker.
Pick: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia. I've been consistent with this pick in my last three mocks. The Lions love athletic traits in players and Freeling has a 9.99 out of a possible 10.0 RAS (relative athletic score), which ranks No. 2 out of 1,519 offensive tackles dating back to 1987. He's got great size (6-7, 315) to go along with those athletic traits with plenty of room to grow. Hank Fraley is one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL with a proven track record of developing talent. Pair that with the kind of size and athleticism Freeling has that can't be taught. His addition would give Detroit arguably two of the most athletic bookend tackles in the league
Also considered: EDGE Akheem Mesidor