MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

It's finally time for the 32 teams around the NFL to improve their rosters with the newest group of young talent to enter the league via the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this weekend.
The mock draft cycle has been pretty consistent over the last month with a majority of the mocks having the Lions taking an offensive tackle at No. 17 with some edge selections mixed in.
In the final roundup, all the most recent mocks have the Lions taking an offensive lineman at 17. Rarely in the mock draft world do we get that kind of consensus. Here's a look at who the final mocks have the Lions selecting in the first round at pick No. 17:
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)
Why: Though he's inexperienced in areas, Freeling is an ascending player with above-average size and athletic traits. The Lions have short-term options opposite Penei Sewell, but Freeling has the talent to earn his way onto the field at some point during his rookie season.
- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (No. 50)
- Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (No. 118)
- Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State (No. 128)
- Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (No. 157)
- Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah (No. 181)
- Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA (No. 205)
- Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma (No. 213)
- Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (No. 222)
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)
Why: Freeling isn't as polished as some of his counterparts in this class, but his upside is through the roof because of his balanced base, length and continued ascension. Freeling reminds me of Kolton Miller early in his career. There are rough stretches with Freeling's hand placement and strike timing, but his range in pass protection and ability to operate in space excite scouts.
Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (No. 50)
Why: The Lions ranked 26th in the NFL in pass rush win rate last season (32%) despite having second-team All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Moore had 10 sacks last season and could replace the departed Al-Quadin Muhammad as Detroit's secondary pass rusher.
- Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington (No. 118)
- Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon (No. 128)
- Zane Durant, DT, Penn State (No. 157)
- Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana (No. 181)
- Aaron Graves, Edge, Iowa (No. 205)
- Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin (No. 213)
- Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (No. 222)
View photos from offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)
Why: Freeling has a huge 6-7, 315-pound frame and long 34¾-inch arms, and he can erase pass rushers with his quickness and handwork. His 18 starts of experience might worry some teams, but I'd bet Detroit would be happy to land Freeling in this range. He has a ton of potential, and the Lions were 31st in pass block win rate last season (55.5%).
Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (No. 50)
Why: Detroit is still taking swings on edge rushers opposite Aidan Hutchinson. After going offensive line in the first round, this is good spot to take another cut. Moore had 10 sacks last season. And like Hutchinson, he comes from down the road in Ann Arbor.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Spencer Fano, T, Utah (No. 13 after trade with Rams)
Why: Detroit sends a fifth-round pick this year (No. 157) and a third-rounder in 2027 to move up from 17 for the top player remaining on the board here. The Lions weren't afraid to select Penei Sewell five years ago in spite of questions about his length, so Fano's measurables should not dissuade them from giving him a shot at right tackle, with Sewell then moving to the left side following the departure of Taylor Decker.
- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (No. 50)
- Brian Parker II, C, Duke (No. 118)
- Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (No. 128)
- Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU (No. 181)
- Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina (No. 205)
- Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville (No. 213)
- Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M (No. 222)
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
Why: The Lions have to be prepared for the potential that Freeling -- who started just 18 games in college -- will have some humbling moments during his development, but having a high-ceiling tackle come to them at this spot feels like nearly a best-case scenario.
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: After moving on from Taylor Decker, the Lions need an experienced blind-side protector in place to keep Jared Goff upright in the pocket. Proctor is a natural left tackle with the athleticism, footwork and agility to shine as a marquee player if he keeps his weight in check.
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)
Why: Freeling improved significantly over last season and backed it up with a rare combine performance.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (No. 50)
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama (No. 17)
Why: If Penei Sewell moves to the left side, the Lions could look at, say, Spencer Fano here. But if Sewell stays at right tackle, Proctor feels like the natural successor to Taylor Decker.
D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (No. 50)
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
Why: Their revamped line needs a mauler inside to help the run game, which keys the offense for this team. Ioane is the most complete guard in this draft.
R.J. White, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama (No. 13 after trade with Rams)
Why: Proctor is a talent who could straddle the aforementioned tier break and potentially even be the first tackle off the board. Once he falls outside the top 12, the Lions must get aggressive to land him, and we know the Rams are always on board with a trade down that amasses assets.
Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: GM Brad Holmes always takes best player available, and there is a temptation for me to send Jermod McCoy here even with his medical concerns. Ultimately, best player and positional need come together here for a Lions team that needs more protection up front.
Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
Why: A few years back, the offensive line was a major strength for Detroit. Now there are some concerns up front, and Freeling helps address those.
View photos of players arriving for the Detroit Lions offseason training program.
Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
Why: Freeling's name has become so popular over the last couple of months because of his 6-foot-7 frame and fantastic combine numbers that Detroit should feel ecstatic if he is still available at this pick. His experience at both left and right tackle also gives Dan Campbell the ability to go forward with moving Penei Sewell to the left side if he so desires.
Nate Davis, USA Today: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
Why: The 21-year-old may be the best pure left tackle prospect in this draft. But with only 16 college starts, he'd have to get up to speed quickly in order to fill in for departed Taylor Decker immediately.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia
Why: Freeling is an ideal long-term replacement candidate for Taylor Decker and will fit on the right side, opposite Penei Sewell.
Vinnie Iyer, Sports Illustrated: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State
Why: The Lions need to focus on their offensive line rebuild and getting the big, powerful and mean Ioane from the Nittany Lions would be ideal to maintain their run blocking strength inside. The best-case scenario is Quenton Nelson while Ioane also has qualities of long-time Browns stalwart.
Ben Raven, MLIVE: Blake Miller, T, Clemson
Why: Brad Holmes could always go in a different direction. But when it comes down to it, the player I thought about as the top fit for the Lions, while filling a top need and being in the mix for best player available at 17th on their board, the answer was Blake Miller.
Steve Serby, NY Post: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: The athletic 6-6, 352-pounder would be a plug-and-play candidate to replace Taylor Decker and allow Jahmyr Gibbs to hide behind him.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 20, 2026.
Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: After releasing Taylor Decker, offensive line is an easy choice for the Lions. The only question is how do they address it? With a behemoth left tackle who moves well for his size on the board, that's an easy question to answer.
Chris Simms, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Ben Fawkes, Yahoo: Max Iheanachor, T, Arizona State
Why: Iheanachor began his football career in JUCO a few years ago, but he has legitimate first-round traits and tape, which is an impressive amount of improvement in a short time. He could help reset Detroit's offensive line as the Lions close the door on the old faces that made up one of the elite offensive line units in the league.
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: I've been told that Kadyn Proctor won't make it past the Lions at No. 17. The belief has been that right tackle Penei Sewell will move to left tackle in 2026. However, drafting Proctor means the Lions can keep Sewell at the position he has earned three All-Pro nods at, while having Proctor play left tackle.
Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated: Spencer Fano, T, Utah
Why: The Detroit Lions have discussed moving Penei Sewell to left tackle following Taylor Decker's release. Drafting Spencer Fano would give them flexibility because he's played both on the left and right side. Fano has proven capable of playing offensive tackle throughout this process, with easy movement skills, accurate hand placement and quick feet.
Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Caleb Lomu, T, Utah
Why: Taylor Decker has been released after 10 seasons with Detroit and they need a replacement. Lomu lined up at LT for Utah and can slot in to help protect Jared Goff & co.
Christian Paolantonio, Yahoo Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: Ever since Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network reported about Detroit's interest in Proctor earlier this month, this seems like the consensus pick for them assuming he is available at No. 17.
Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama
Why: Proctor has spent the past three seasons as Alabama's left tackle, showing significant improvement each year. He allowed two or fewer pressures in each of his past 14 games.