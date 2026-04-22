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MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Apr 22, 2026 at 06:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It's finally time for the 32 teams around the NFL to improve their rosters with the newest group of young talent to enter the league via the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this weekend.

The mock draft cycle has been pretty consistent over the last month with a majority of the mocks having the Lions taking an offensive tackle at No. 17 with some edge selections mixed in.

In the final roundup, all the most recent mocks have the Lions taking an offensive lineman at 17. Rarely in the mock draft world do we get that kind of consensus. Here's a look at who the final mocks have the Lions selecting in the first round at pick No. 17:

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)

Why: Though he's inexperienced in areas, Freeling is an ascending player with above-average size and athletic traits. The Lions have short-term options opposite Penei Sewell, but Freeling has the talent to earn his way onto the field at some point during his rookie season.

  • D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (No. 50)
  • Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami (No. 118)
  • Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State (No. 128)
  • Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma (No. 157)
  • Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah (No. 181)
  • Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA (No. 205)
  • Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma (No. 213)
  • Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (No. 222)

Brugler’s full mock

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)

Why: Freeling isn't as polished as some of his counterparts in this class, but his upside is through the roof because of his balanced base, length and continued ascension. Freeling reminds me of Kolton Miller early in his career. There are rough stretches with Freeling's hand placement and strike timing, but his range in pass protection and ability to operate in space excite scouts.

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (No. 50)

Why: The Lions ranked 26th in the NFL in pass rush win rate last season (32%) despite having second-team All-Pro edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Moore had 10 sacks last season and could replace the departed Al-Quadin Muhammad as Detroit's secondary pass rusher.

  • Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington (No. 118)
  • Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon (No. 128)
  • Zane Durant, DT, Penn State (No. 157)
  • Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana (No. 181)
  • Aaron Graves, Edge, Iowa (No. 205)
  • Vinny Anthony II, WR, Wisconsin (No. 213)
  • Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (No. 222)

Reid’s full mock

Offseason workout photos: April 21, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)

Why: Freeling has a huge 6-7, 315-pound frame and long 34¾-inch arms, and he can erase pass rushers with his quickness and handwork. His 18 starts of experience might worry some teams, but I'd bet Detroit would be happy to land Freeling in this range. He has a ton of potential, and the Lions were 31st in pass block win rate last season (55.5%).

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan (No. 50)

Why: Detroit is still taking swings on edge rushers opposite Aidan Hutchinson. After going offensive line in the first round, this is good spot to take another cut. Moore had 10 sacks last season. And like Hutchinson, he comes from down the road in Ann Arbor.

Kiper’s full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Spencer Fano, T, Utah (No. 13 after trade with Rams)

Why: Detroit sends a fifth-round pick this year (No. 157) and a third-rounder in 2027 to move up from 17 for the top player remaining on the board here. The Lions weren't afraid to select Penei Sewell five years ago in spite of questions about his length, so Fano's measurables should not dissuade them from giving him a shot at right tackle, with Sewell then moving to the left side following the departure of Taylor Decker.

  • Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (No. 50)
  • Brian Parker II, C, Duke (No. 118)
  • Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (No. 128)
  • Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU (No. 181)
  • Marcus Allen, CB, North Carolina (No. 205)
  • Caullin Lacy, WR, Louisville (No. 213)
  • Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M (No. 222)

Reuter’s full mock

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

Why: The Lions have to be prepared for the potential that Freeling -- who started just 18 games in college -- will have some humbling moments during his development, but having a high-ceiling tackle come to them at this spot feels like nearly a best-case scenario.

Edholm’s full mock

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: After moving on from Taylor Decker, the Lions need an experienced blind-side protector in place to keep Jared Goff upright in the pocket. Proctor is a natural left tackle with the athleticism, footwork and agility to shine as a marquee player if he keeps his weight in check.

Brooks’ full mock

Related Links

Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia (No. 17)

Why: Freeling improved significantly over last season and backed it up with a rare combine performance.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (No. 50)

Renner’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama (No. 17)

Why: If Penei Sewell moves to the left side, the Lions could look at, say, Spencer Fano here. But if Sewell stays at right tackle, Proctor feels like the natural successor to Taylor Decker.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana (No. 50)

Wilson’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.

Edwards’ full mock

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Why: Their revamped line needs a mauler inside to help the run game, which keys the offense for this team. Ioane is the most complete guard in this draft.

Prisco’s full mock

R.J. White, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama (No. 13 after trade with Rams)

Why: Proctor is a talent who could straddle the aforementioned tier break and potentially even be the first tackle off the board. Once he falls outside the top 12, the Lions must get aggressive to land him, and we know the Rams are always on board with a trade down that amasses assets.

White’s full mock

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: GM Brad Holmes always takes best player available, and there is a temptation for me to send Jermod McCoy here even with his medical concerns. Ultimately, best player and positional need come together here for a Lions team that needs more protection up front.

Jones’ full mock

Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

Why: A few years back, the offensive line was a major strength for Detroit. Now there are some concerns up front, and Freeling helps address those.

McFadden’s full mock

Lions arrive for offseason workouts

View photos of players arriving for the Detroit Lions offseason training program.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Ben Bartch at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher D.J. Wonnum at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher D.J. Wonnum at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Thomas Gordon at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Katie Quinlan/Detroit Lions
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Carter Bahns, CBS Sports: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

Why: Freeling's name has become so popular over the last couple of months because of his 6-foot-7 frame and fantastic combine numbers that Detroit should feel ecstatic if he is still available at this pick. His experience at both left and right tackle also gives Dan Campbell the ability to go forward with moving Penei Sewell to the left side if he so desires.

Bahns’ full mock

Nate Davis, USA Today: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

Why: The 21-year-old may be the best pure left tackle prospect in this draft. But with only 16 college starts, he'd have to get up to speed quickly in order to fill in for departed Taylor Decker immediately.

Davis’ full mock

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Monroe Freeling, T, Georgia

Why: Freeling is an ideal long-term replacement candidate for Taylor Decker and will fit on the right side, opposite Penei Sewell.

Orr’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sports Illustrated: Olaivavega Ioane, G, Penn State

Why: The Lions need to focus on their offensive line rebuild and getting the big, powerful and mean Ioane from the Nittany Lions would be ideal to maintain their run blocking strength inside. The best-case scenario is Quenton Nelson while Ioane also has qualities of long-time Browns stalwart.

Iyer’s full mock

Ben Raven, MLIVE: Blake Miller, T, Clemson

Why: Brad Holmes could always go in a different direction. But when it comes down to it, the player I thought about as the top fit for the Lions, while filling a top need and being in the mix for best player available at 17th on their board, the answer was Blake Miller.

Raven’s full mock

Steve Serby, NY Post: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: The athletic 6-6, 352-pounder would be a plug-and-play candidate to replace Taylor Decker and allow Jahmyr Gibbs to hide behind him.

Serby’s full mock

Offseason workout photos: April 20, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Cade Mays during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (78) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Myles Adams (66) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: After releasing Taylor Decker, offensive line is an easy choice for the Lions. The only question is how do they address it? With a behemoth left tackle who moves well for his size on the board, that's an easy question to answer.

Dvorchak’s full mock

Chris Simms, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Simms’ full mock

Ben Fawkes, Yahoo: Max Iheanachor, T, Arizona State

Why: Iheanachor began his football career in JUCO a few years ago, but he has legitimate first-round traits and tape, which is an impressive amount of improvement in a short time. He could help reset Detroit's offensive line as the Lions close the door on the old faces that made up one of the elite offensive line units in the league.

Fawkes’ full mock

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: I've been told that Kadyn Proctor won't make it past the Lions at No. 17. The belief has been that right tackle Penei Sewell will move to left tackle in 2026. However, drafting Proctor means the Lions can keep Sewell at the position he has earned three All-Pro nods at, while having Proctor play left tackle.

Klatt’s full mock

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated: Spencer Fano, T, Utah

Why: The Detroit Lions have discussed moving Penei Sewell to left tackle following Taylor Decker's release. Drafting Spencer Fano would give them flexibility because he's played both on the left and right side. Fano has proven capable of playing offensive tackle throughout this process, with easy movement skills, accurate hand placement and quick feet.

Melo’s full mock

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Caleb Lomu, T, Utah

Why: Taylor Decker has been released after 10 seasons with Detroit and they need a replacement. Lomu lined up at LT for Utah and can slot in to help protect Jared Goff & co.

Cheah’s full mock

Christian Paolantonio, Yahoo Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: Ever since Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network reported about Detroit's interest in Proctor earlier this month, this seems like the consensus pick for them assuming he is available at No. 17.

Paolantonio’s full mock

Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: Proctor has spent the past three seasons as Alabama's left tackle, showing significant improvement each year. He allowed two or fewer pressures in each of his past 14 games.

Jahnke’s full mock

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