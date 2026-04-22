MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Kyle Dvorchak, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: After releasing Taylor Decker, offensive line is an easy choice for the Lions. The only question is how do they address it? With a behemoth left tackle who moves well for his size on the board, that's an easy question to answer.

Chris Simms, NBC Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Ben Fawkes, Yahoo: Max Iheanachor, T, Arizona State

Why: Iheanachor began his football career in JUCO a few years ago, but he has legitimate first-round traits and tape, which is an impressive amount of improvement in a short time. He could help reset Detroit's offensive line as the Lions close the door on the old faces that made up one of the elite offensive line units in the league.

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: I've been told that Kadyn Proctor won't make it past the Lions at No. 17. The belief has been that right tackle Penei Sewell will move to left tackle in 2026. However, drafting Proctor means the Lions can keep Sewell at the position he has earned three All-Pro nods at, while having Proctor play left tackle.

Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated: Spencer Fano, T, Utah

Why: The Detroit Lions have discussed moving Penei Sewell to left tackle following Taylor Decker's release. Drafting Spencer Fano would give them flexibility because he's played both on the left and right side. Fano has proven capable of playing offensive tackle throughout this process, with easy movement skills, accurate hand placement and quick feet.

Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: Caleb Lomu, T, Utah

Why: Taylor Decker has been released after 10 seasons with Detroit and they need a replacement. Lomu lined up at LT for Utah and can slot in to help protect Jared Goff & co.

Christian Paolantonio, Yahoo Sports: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama

Why: Ever since Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network reported about Detroit's interest in Proctor earlier this month, this seems like the consensus pick for them assuming he is available at No. 17.

Nathan Jahnke, Pro Football Focus: Kadyn Proctor, T, Alabama