TWENTYMAN: Week 9 observations

Stingy D: Detroit's defense has played great during their current four-game win streak. In the last three wins over Green Bay, Minnesota and Miami, the Lions allowed 17 points-or-fewer. The last time they allowed 17-or-fewer points in three-straight games in a single season was 2021.

Great perspective: Quarterback Jared Goff had a quote after the game about how important complementary football is to winning in this league and how it's fueled Detroit current four-game win streak.

"It has been six different ways and four in a row now in four different ways, and that's the hallmark of a good team is when you're able to find different ways to win repeatedly and just sticking in it," he said.

The offense has done their fair share to contribute to winning this season. Sunday wasn't their best game, but the defense and special teams picked them up. Goff is right - when teams do that consistently, it leads to wins.

O-line performance: It was a rough start for Detroit's offensive line Sunday as the offense scored just six points in the first half with 120 total yards. Goff was sacked three times in the first 30 minutes and the Dolphins notched five tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. One of the quarterback hits led to an interception.