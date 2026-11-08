RECAP: Lions at Dolphins

Recap: The theme this week for the Detroit Lions was to prepare and play like defensive captain Jack Campbell, who missed the first game of his career Sunday due to a neck injury suffered last week vs. Minnesota.
Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the linebackers showed up to Sunday's game in Miami in Campbell's No. 46 jersey. Detroit got a heck of an effort from that side of the ball Sunday in a 19-9 win that improved the team's record to 6-2 on the season after a fourth-straight win.
The defensive effort, along with clutch kicking by Jake Bates, covered for a slow start from the Lions' high-powered offense as the defense and special teams were the catalyst behind Detroit's win Sunday.
Bates made field goals from 28, 40, 33 and 43 yards, giving the Lions a 9-6 lead late into the third quarter before Detroit found the end zone on an eight-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run on a 4th & 1 play.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.
The Lions' defense held Miami out of the end zone and allowed just 182 total yards of offense. They got a key Chuck Clark interception in the third quarter that led to a Bates field goal.
The Dolphins' biggest play of the day was a 46-yard gain on a fake punt in the fourth quarter. Detroit got two sacks from rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore, the first two of his career as he stepped in and played a bigger role for the injured DJ Wonnum. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill also had a sack, bringing him to 5.5 on the season. The defense tallied five quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and four passes defended.
Bates' fourth field goal of the afternoon with four and a half minutes to go gave the Lions a 10-point lead and ended the scoring. Detroit's defense ended their day fittingly, forcing a turnover on downs late to seal the win.
Bates is now 16-for-17 kicking field goals this season.
QB comparison: Jared Goff snapped a streak of 30 consecutive games with a touchdown pass as he finished 17-of-25 passing for 170 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 70.4. He had one rush for six yards and was sacked three times.
Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 128 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a rating of 50.1. He rushed twice for seven yards.
Impact moment: Detroit faced a critical 3rd & 8 at the Miami 45-yard line with just over five minutes left in the game. Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dialed up a quick screen to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who followed a convoy of blockers for a 17-yard gain down to the Dolphins' 28-yard line. The play set up a Bates 43-yard field goal to give Detroit a late 10-point lead.
Key stat: The Lions' defense held Miami's offense to just four third-down conversions. The Dolphins were 4-for-12 on the afternoon. Detroit also held a Miami rushing attack that ranked 11th in the NFL coming in to just 77 yards on the afternoon.
Injury report: Detroit had no reported injuries in the contest.
Up next: vs. New England (Munich), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (FOX)