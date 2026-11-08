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RECAP: Lions at Dolphins

Nov 08, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The theme this week for the Detroit Lions was to prepare and play like defensive captain Jack Campbell, who missed the first game of his career Sunday due to a neck injury suffered last week vs. Minnesota.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and the linebackers showed up to Sunday's game in Miami in Campbell's No. 46 jersey. Detroit got a heck of an effort from that side of the ball Sunday in a 19-9 win that improved the team's record to 6-2 on the season after a fourth-straight win.

The defensive effort, along with clutch kicking by Jake Bates, covered for a slow start from the Lions' high-powered offense as the defense and special teams were the catalyst behind Detroit's win Sunday.

Bates made field goals from 28, 40, 33 and 43 yards, giving the Lions a 9-6 lead late into the third quarter before Detroit found the end zone on an eight-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run on a 4th & 1 play.

Lions at Dolphins Week 9 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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The Lions' defense held Miami out of the end zone and allowed just 182 total yards of offense. They got a key Chuck Clark interception in the third quarter that led to a Bates field goal.

The Dolphins' biggest play of the day was a 46-yard gain on a fake punt in the fourth quarter. Detroit got two sacks from rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore, the first two of his career as he stepped in and played a bigger role for the injured DJ Wonnum. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill also had a sack, bringing him to 5.5 on the season. The defense tallied five quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and four passes defended.

Bates' fourth field goal of the afternoon with four and a half minutes to go gave the Lions a 10-point lead and ended the scoring. Detroit's defense ended their day fittingly, forcing a turnover on downs late to seal the win.

Bates is now 16-for-17 kicking field goals this season.

QB comparison: Jared Goff snapped a streak of 30 consecutive games with a touchdown pass as he finished 17-of-25 passing for 170 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 70.4. He had one rush for six yards and was sacked three times.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 128 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a rating of 50.1. He rushed twice for seven yards.

Impact moment: Detroit faced a critical 3rd & 8 at the Miami 45-yard line with just over five minutes left in the game. Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dialed up a quick screen to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who followed a convoy of blockers for a 17-yard gain down to the Dolphins' 28-yard line. The play set up a Bates 43-yard field goal to give Detroit a late 10-point lead.

Key stat: The Lions' defense held Miami's offense to just four third-down conversions. The Dolphins were 4-for-12 on the afternoon. Detroit also held a Miami rushing attack that ranked 11th in the NFL coming in to just 77 yards on the afternoon.

Injury report: Detroit had no reported injuries in the contest.

Up next: vs. New England (Munich), Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (FOX)

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