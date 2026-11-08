RECAP: Lions at Dolphins

QB comparison: Jared Goff snapped a streak of 30 consecutive games with a touchdown pass as he finished 17-of-25 passing for 170 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 70.4. He had one rush for six yards and was sacked three times.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 128 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and a rating of 50.1. He rushed twice for seven yards.

Impact moment: Detroit faced a critical 3rd & 8 at the Miami 45-yard line with just over five minutes left in the game. Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing dialed up a quick screen to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown who followed a convoy of blockers for a 17-yard gain down to the Dolphins' 28-yard line. The play set up a Bates 43-yard field goal to give Detroit a late 10-point lead.

Key stat: The Lions' defense held Miami's offense to just four third-down conversions. The Dolphins were 4-for-12 on the afternoon. Detroit also held a Miami rushing attack that ranked 11th in the NFL coming in to just 77 yards on the afternoon.

Injury report: Detroit had no reported injuries in the contest.