FOUR DOWNS: Defense keeps it rolling in victory over Dolphins

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSE KEEPS ROLLING
Over the last month, the Detroit Lions have played a much better brand of defensive football. That continued Sunday in Miami with a 19-9 win over the Dolphins.
Detroit's held their last four opponents to 21, 17, 15 and nine points, playing a huge factor in their current four-game win streak. It's the first time since 2016 the Lions have held four straight opponents to 21 points or less.
"We've cleaned a lot up," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the defensive performance over the last month. "Guys are trusting what they're being taught, they're executing it and with that execution comes confidence."
Detroit's defense held Miami out of the end zone and allowed just 182 total yards of offense. They got a key interception from safety Chuck Clark in the third quarter that led to a Jake Bates field goal.
The defense held the Dolphins to 4-of-12 on third down and tallied five quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three sacks. Miami rushed for just 77 yards on 21 carries (3.7 avg.).
The Lions' defensive front continues playing dominant football led by defensive lineman Alim McNeill and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson while also getting contributions up and down the line. They've tightened some things up on the back end, and are playing a good brand of complementary football right now.
"Our front's been playing at a pretty high level," Campbell said. "We've been able to shut down the run, and we can get to the QB. I'm proud of those guys. We use all of them."
That's maybe been the most impressive thing about this performance from the defense the last four games. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different players at all three levels. It's been fun to watch over this current win streak.
SECOND DOWN: MR. AUTOMATIC
Bates provided most of Detroit's scoring against the Dolphins. The third-year kicker was a perfect 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts and added an extra point after the offense's touchdown late in the third quarter.
Bates is now 16-for-17 on field goals this season with his only miss coming last week against Minnesota when he clipped holder Jack Fox's hand before connecting with the football.
Bates has been so steady this season and that consistency's been big for this football team. He's also a perfect 23-for-23 on extra points on the year. He's the first player in franchise history with at least seven points in each of a team's first eight games of the season.
His 72 points scored this season tie for the third-most a Lions player has logged through the first eight games of any season. He's been terrific.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.
THIRD DOWN: FIRST CAREER SACK(S)
Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore was close a few times this season to recording his first career sack.
With veteran DJ Wonnum inactive Sunday due to a concussion, the Lions had to lean on Moore to play a bigger role. The rookie second-round pick stepped up in a big way.
"I mentioned this before, D-Moore, with every rep he's going to get better. That's how he is," Campbell said. "The more reps he gets, the better he gets. He got a pretty good dose today and he's improving. That's important. So, he stepped up for us."
Moore recorded his first career sack early in the fourth quarter on a third-down play, forcing a Miami field goal. He doubled down later in the quarter on a second-down play in the Dolphins' final possession of the game, which ended in a turnover on downs.
"I can understand what it's like when the dices aren't really rolling your way," Hutchinson said of Moore finally getting the quarterback on the ground Sunday. "I'm super happy for him. I know once that lid is off, man, you just feel liberated and I've been there. Super pumped for D-Mo."
Moore is the first Lions rookie to produce a two-sack game since Hutchinson did so at Green Bay on Jan. 8, 2023. Moore finished the afternoon with three tackles to go with those two sacks.
His play has been on a steady incline over the last month and that's a great sign for this defense.
FOURTH DOWN: NO. 6 FOR 46
Linebacker Jack Campbell was still very much on the minds of Detroit's players and coaches when they arrived at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to face the Dolphins.
Sheppard and the linebackers wore Campbell's No. 46 jersey to the stadium.
"A lot of what we said was man, let's win No. 6 for 46," coach Campbell said after the game. "And we did that today. We got that done."
The entire linebacker corps stepped up without Campbell in the lineup.
Linebacker Derrick Barnes took over the green dot making the calls. Veteran Malcolm Rodriguez stepped into the MIKE role and led Detroit with eight tackles and a pass defended. Barnes had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Joe Bachie stepped in and had a tackle.
"Definitely kept (Campbell) on our mind," Clark said after the game. "This is a physical game and physical sport, and we all have emotions outside this game. We're definitely thinking about our brother and he's thinking about us.
"We knew the message passed to us from him was that he's worried about us. He was worried about how we were going to attack the week and attack the game. So, we had to go out there and definitely do this thing."
View arrival photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.