FOUR DOWNS: Defense keeps it rolling in victory over Dolphins

FOURTH DOWN: NO. 6 FOR 46

Linebacker Jack Campbell was still very much on the minds of Detroit's players and coaches when they arrived at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to face the Dolphins.

Sheppard and the linebackers wore Campbell's No. 46 jersey to the stadium.

"A lot of what we said was man, let's win No. 6 for 46," coach Campbell said after the game. "And we did that today. We got that done."

The entire linebacker corps stepped up without Campbell in the lineup.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes took over the green dot making the calls. Veteran Malcolm Rodriguez stepped into the MIKE role and led Detroit with eight tackles and a pass defended. Barnes had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Joe Bachie stepped in and had a tackle.

"Definitely kept (Campbell) on our mind," Clark said after the game. "This is a physical game and physical sport, and we all have emotions outside this game. We're definitely thinking about our brother and he's thinking about us.