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FOUR DOWNS: Defense keeps it rolling in victory over Dolphins

Nov 08, 2026 at 06:35 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSE KEEPS ROLLING

Over the last month, the Detroit Lions have played a much better brand of defensive football. That continued Sunday in Miami with a 19-9 win over the Dolphins.

Detroit's held their last four opponents to 21, 17, 15 and nine points, playing a huge factor in their current four-game win streak. It's the first time since 2016 the Lions have held four straight opponents to 21 points or less.

"We've cleaned a lot up," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the defensive performance over the last month. "Guys are trusting what they're being taught, they're executing it and with that execution comes confidence."

Detroit's defense held Miami out of the end zone and allowed just 182 total yards of offense. They got a key interception from safety Chuck Clark in the third quarter that led to a Jake Bates field goal.

The defense held the Dolphins to 4-of-12 on third down and tallied five quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three sacks. Miami rushed for just 77 yards on 21 carries (3.7 avg.).

The Lions' defensive front continues playing dominant football led by defensive lineman Alim McNeill and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson while also getting contributions up and down the line. They've tightened some things up on the back end, and are playing a good brand of complementary football right now.

"Our front's been playing at a pretty high level," Campbell said. "We've been able to shut down the run, and we can get to the QB. I'm proud of those guys. We use all of them."

That's maybe been the most impressive thing about this performance from the defense the last four games. Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different players at all three levels. It's been fun to watch over this current win streak.

SECOND DOWN: MR. AUTOMATIC

Bates provided most of Detroit's scoring against the Dolphins. The third-year kicker was a perfect 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts and added an extra point after the offense's touchdown late in the third quarter.

Bates is now 16-for-17 on field goals this season with his only miss coming last week against Minnesota when he clipped holder Jack Fox's hand before connecting with the football.

Bates has been so steady this season and that consistency's been big for this football team. He's also a perfect 23-for-23 on extra points on the year. He's the first player in franchise history with at least seven points in each of a team's first eight games of the season.

His 72 points scored this season tie for the third-most a Lions player has logged through the first eight games of any season. He's been terrific.

Lions at Dolphins Week 9 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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/Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Anthony Lucas (61) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), and Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Nick Whiteside (38), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) AND Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) gets a first down during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) after a field goal during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Wallis (2) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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THIRD DOWN: FIRST CAREER SACK(S)

Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore was close a few times this season to recording his first career sack.

With veteran DJ Wonnum inactive Sunday due to a concussion, the Lions had to lean on Moore to play a bigger role. The rookie second-round pick stepped up in a big way.

"I mentioned this before, D-Moore, with every rep he's going to get better. That's how he is," Campbell said. "The more reps he gets, the better he gets. He got a pretty good dose today and he's improving. That's important. So, he stepped up for us."

Moore recorded his first career sack early in the fourth quarter on a third-down play, forcing a Miami field goal. He doubled down later in the quarter on a second-down play in the Dolphins' final possession of the game, which ended in a turnover on downs.

"I can understand what it's like when the dices aren't really rolling your way," Hutchinson said of Moore finally getting the quarterback on the ground Sunday. "I'm super happy for him. I know once that lid is off, man, you just feel liberated and I've been there. Super pumped for D-Mo."

Moore is the first Lions rookie to produce a two-sack game since Hutchinson did so at Green Bay on Jan. 8, 2023. Moore finished the afternoon with three tackles to go with those two sacks.

His play has been on a steady incline over the last month and that's a great sign for this defense.

FOURTH DOWN: NO. 6 FOR 46

Linebacker Jack Campbell was still very much on the minds of Detroit's players and coaches when they arrived at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday to face the Dolphins.

Sheppard and the linebackers wore Campbell's No. 46 jersey to the stadium.

"A lot of what we said was man, let's win No. 6 for 46," coach Campbell said after the game. "And we did that today. We got that done."

The entire linebacker corps stepped up without Campbell in the lineup.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes took over the green dot making the calls. Veteran Malcolm Rodriguez stepped into the MIKE role and led Detroit with eight tackles and a pass defended. Barnes had two tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Joe Bachie stepped in and had a tackle.

"Definitely kept (Campbell) on our mind," Clark said after the game. "This is a physical game and physical sport, and we all have emotions outside this game. We're definitely thinking about our brother and he's thinking about us.

"We knew the message passed to us from him was that he's worried about us. He was worried about how we were going to attack the week and attack the game. So, we had to go out there and definitely do this thing."

Lions at Dolphins Week 9 arrival photos

View arrival photos from the Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8 in Miami Gardens.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Joe Bachie (35) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit lions linebacker K.J. Britt (40) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard arrives wearing a Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) jersey before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell arrives before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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