Lions 2026 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday as Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and his personnel staff put the final touches on their preparations this week. Holmes said last week he feels he's in a good position in the pre-draft process where he can trust his board and add young, talented players to mix.

"It was really more in the past, where I've gotten – for our process, it's a lot of time that you miss," Holmes said last week when asked about missing the Annual League Meetings in Arizona earlier this month to focus on the draft process. "So, by the time that you get back, I'm kind of in a make-up mode because of all the time that you missed for our process.