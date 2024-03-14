 Skip to main content
Lions sign unrestricted free agent DL DJ Reader

Mar 14, 2024 at 06:51 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent DL DJ Reader. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Reader joins the Lions after spending the last four seasons (2020-23) with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2023, Reader started all 14 games in which he appeared and produced 34 tackles (20 solo), seven quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

He was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson, spending the first four seasons of his career (2016-19) with the team. In 105-career games (96 starts), he has totaled 277 tackles (149 solo), 44 quarterback hits, 23 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

DJ Reader photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, left, plays during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, left, plays during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
2 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
6 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) takes position at the line of scrimmage before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
7 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) takes position at the line of scrimmage before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
8 / 15

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
9 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) stretches before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
11 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) stretches before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) gestures during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
12 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) gestures during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
13 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after a play during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after a play during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a fumble recovery among with teammate defensive end Cam Sample (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
15 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a fumble recovery among with teammate defensive end Cam Sample (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
