 Skip to main content
Advertising

Reeves-Maybin on re-signing in Detroit: 'It's really starting to feel like home'

Mar 14, 2024 at 06:08 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes value special teams play more than most with the way they build the roster and dedicate practice time to teams. That dedication was shown again by bringing back the best special teams player in the NFL last year on a new two-year contract.

The Lions officially signed special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin a couple weeks back, and he was at the training facility Thursday to speak with media.

"It definitely means a lot," Reeves-Maybin said Thursday about the loyalty the Lions showed in bringing him back on a lucrative new deal that pays him among the highest core special teamers in the NFL.

"I've spent so many years of my life here now and it's really starting to feel like home. Raising a family here and it'll be great not having to move again."

Jalen Reeves-Maybin photos

View photos of Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after converting on a fourth down try during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrates after converting on a fourth down try during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Reeves-Maybin was drafted by the Lions in 2017 and played his first five seasons in Detroit. He signed with Houston in free agency in 2022 and spent one season with the Texans before re-signing with Detroit on a one-year deal last offseason.

He's been widely considered one of the best core special teamers in the NFL for years but finally got the recognition he deserved from across the league last season. He earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, tying for the NFL lead with 14 special teams tackles and also playing the critical role of personal protector on punt coverage teams. He converted two fake punts, one on a 31-yard pass to Khalil Dorsey and one on a 3-yard run.

Related Links

"He does do everything for us," special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said of Reeves-Maybin in January. "And more importantly to me, he really – he takes guys aside when he needs to. I think I spoke about how he's really kind of a leader by example. A lot of what he does is how he leads, but he also has a subtle way of grabbing a guy and giving him some advice or a pointer and really taking the leadership of the whole group under his hands. And he's done a great job with that."

Speaking of that leadership, Reeves-Maybin was named the NFLPA President this offseason.

Not just a special teamer, he also played a key role on defense as a rotational linebacker in passing situations. He had 20 defensive tackles, a sack and two passes defended. He played a total of 121 defensive snaps last season, earning an overall grade of 88.6 with particularly strong marks against the run (93.6) and in pass coverage (73.5), per Pro Football Focus. He's part of a linebacker room that is very stable heading into 2024.

"I think that's what we're about here," Reeves-Maybin said of the gritty mentality this team has. "We never really had a lot of flashy guys and flashy players. Everyone comes in and we go to work have a good time in the locker room and we go out on Sunday play our (butt) off. I just think that's what we are about."

A versatile player like Reeves-Maybin who is all about work and ball is a perfect fit in an environment like this.

Related Content

news

Lions bolster interior defensive line with DJ Reader signing

New Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader has been terrific against the run throughout his career and can also provide some disruption in the passing game.
news

Re-signing in Detroit was a priority for versatile OL Graham Glasgow

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is looking forward to returning to an offense and team he feels can be even better this year.
news

Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' in Carlton Davis III

What are the Detroit Lions getting in new addition Carlton Davis III? A lockdown corner, according to Davis.
news

Lions' 2024 NFL Draft order set

As it currently stands, the Detroit Lions will have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 2 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at two pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Post-Combine predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 free agents that could potentially interest the Lions. 
news

10 players who impressed at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Could Lions draft a kicker to compete with Badgley?

If the Detroit Lions want to add competition at kicker, they could look to one of the four draft prospects at the Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
Advertising