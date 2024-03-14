Reeves-Maybin on re-signing in Detroit: 'It's really starting to feel like home'

"He does do everything for us," special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said of Reeves-Maybin in January. "And more importantly to me, he really – he takes guys aside when he needs to. I think I spoke about how he's really kind of a leader by example. A lot of what he does is how he leads, but he also has a subtle way of grabbing a guy and giving him some advice or a pointer and really taking the leadership of the whole group under his hands. And he's done a great job with that."