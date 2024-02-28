TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Pork Chop: How did Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson get the nickname? It turns out it was shorted to Chop from Pork Chop, the nickname his mother originally gave him after he weighed in at 14 pounds at birth. The third youngest of 10 children, Robinson said when he got older and started to slim down a bit, he couldn't go by Pork Chop anymore and shortened it to Chop.

Lions lineage: Former Lions defensive lineman Luther Elliss has another son, Jonah Elliss, who is hoping to follow his father's path to the NFL. He is one of Luther's 12 children, with older brothers Kaden and Christian also playing in the NFL. Jonah had 12.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss playing for Utah last season and is considered a Day 2 pick.

"It's very important for me to continue that legacy," Jonah said Tuesday.